5 Things to Do: All Animal Expo at Kane County Fairgrounds, Night Ranger in St. Charles this weekend

- Night Ranger (St. Charles): Rockers Night Ranger will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, playing their biggest hist like “Sister Christian,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” “(You Can Still) Rock in America” and much more. The show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 21. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- All Animal Expo (St. Charles): The Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles will host this All Animal Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22. Admission is $8 for ages 11 and up and $3 for ages 6-10. Animals and pet vendors from across the Midwest are expected to attend. Click here for more information.
- Comedian Brian Posehn (Batavia): Brian Posehn will perform five shows at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Feb. 19-22. Posehn has appeared in “The Sarah Silverman Program” and “Seinfeld,” and has done voice work for “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Adventure Time” and “American Dad.” He’s also co-written Marvel’s “Deadpool,” co-produced “Mr. Show” and released several acclaimed comedy specials. This show is for adults 21 and over. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Family Feud Trivia: Battle Royale (Geneva): Battle it out with other trivia teams for a chance to win prizes like cash or trips at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22. This event is free to play but has a two item minimum per person. Click here for more information.
- “Dear Evan Hansen” at Paramount Theatre (Aurora): Catch the Tony Award-winning musical at the Paramount Theatre. Performances run throughout the weekend, including matinees. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
