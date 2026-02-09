Neil Diamond, Eagles tributes to headliner DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre Valentine’s Day weekend

EagleMania will perform at The Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Feb 13.

It may be cold outside, but the stage at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb is heating up in February.

The winter calendar is packed with “can’t miss” performances, featuring rock tributes, live jazz and a family-friendly musical.

EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band – Feb. 13

EagleMania will channel the legendary rock band the Eagles with its five-part harmony, guitar work and ability to emulate the distinct sound of the Eagles. Audiences will hear the Eagles’ greatest hits, as well as solo hits from Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Glenn Frey. Tickets start at $45.

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience starring Robert Neary – Feb. 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the timeless music of Neil Diamond. Robert Neary will perform 24 of Diamond’s biggest hits in the two-hour show that also will include stories and trivia about Diamond’s life. Tickets start at $44.

