5 Things to Do: AC/DC tribute in Dixon, Flock to the Rock and more this weekend in the Sauk Valley

- Thunderstruck – America’s AC/DC Tribute (Dixon): Get ready to rock at The Dixon: Historic Theatre as Thunderstruck brings a complete AC/DC concert experience to the Sauk Valley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Tickets start at $20. Visit the theater’s website for more information or to buy tickets.
- Flock to the Rock (Rock Falls): Get ready for a day of free eagle-related activities and events at the Rock Falls American Legion between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Enjoy nature and educational events, food vendors, an ice carver and more. Don’t forget to stop by the Lower Dam in Rock Falls earlier in the morning to view eagles. Go to the Visit Rock Falls website for more information.
- 21st Regional Survey of Art (Dixon): The Next Picture Show in Dixon’s annual exhibit, 21st Regional Survey of Art, runs through Feb. 14. This exhibit highlights the work from local artists in a variety of media. Visit The Next Picture Show’s website for information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 7, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling.
- Valentine’s Night at The Foundry (Rock Falls): Enjoy a special night out with your sweetheart at The Foundry in Rock Falls. The evening begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner by Britos Tacos at 6 p.m. and live music by Bobbi White & Shaylyn from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person. Visit The Foundry’s Facebook page for more information.
