Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy coming to Naperville Jan. 23-24

Step into the chilling world of acclaimed writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe at The Matrix Club in Naperville this winter.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy: Chapter Two, which is for adults 21 and over, returns Friday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 24. There are several entry times each date, and each experience lasts 90 minutes.

The event is dedicated to the haunting stories of Edgar Allan Poe. Historians will recreate some of Poe’s most famous tales, including “The Cask of Amontillado,” “Annabel Lee,” “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

As you delve into these macabre stories, savor four expertly crafted cocktails, each paired to enhance the haunting atmosphere of the story it accompanies.

A macabre mixologist will be crafting paired drinks for a four-part cocktail experience. They include Pale Blue Eye, The Nevermore, Cocktail of Red Death and Edgar’s Twisted Brandy Punch.

Tickets are $55-65 and a limited amount will be sold.

The Matrix Club is located at 808 Route 59 in Naperville.