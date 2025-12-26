Unforgettable Elvis tribute comes to Raue Center for the Arts

Elvis tribute artist Jimmy Holmes takes the stage with the legendary Change of Habit Tribute Band at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. (Todd Heintz 630_918_3047)

Fans of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll won’t want to miss an electrifying night of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits when Elvis tribute artist Jimmy Holmes takes the stage with the legendary Change of Habit Tribute Band at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10.

Holmes is known for his uncanny ability to capture Elvis’ voice, look and charisma with breathtaking authenticity. Winner of the 2023 Images of the King World Championship in Memphis and the Dream King Trophy on Elvis’ stage at the Westgate in Las Vegas, Holmes has wowed audiences across the country and abroad with his powerful tribute to Elvis’ early 1970s era, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Backing him is the renowned Change of Habit Tribute Band—nicknamed “The Band Behind the King.” Since 2003, COH has toured the nation with top Elvis tribute artists, recreating the music of every era of Elvis’ career, from the rockabilly ‘50s to the Vegas concert years of the ‘70s.

This high-energy show will transport audiences back to the legendary Las Vegas Hilton, delivering not only Elvis’ most beloved hits, but also deep cuts fans may not have heard live in decades. Together, Jimmy Holmes and the Change of Habit Tribute Band bring the spirit of Elvis Presley back to life for one unforgettable night.

Tickets start at $53 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.