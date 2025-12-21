Shaw Local

Pop-up Christmas bars at Squire Ale House, Squire on the Square, Alexander’s Cafe and more

"Tinsel Table" Christmas pop-up at Alexander's Cafe, 1650 Main St., St. Charles. Six Karas Restaurant Group locations are all decked out for the holidays through Jan. 2.

By Aimee Barrows

The Karas Restaurant Group, which owns the several restaurants in Kane and McHenry counties, including the Village Squire and Rookies Pub & Grill, is getting into the holiday spirit with pop-up Christmas bars at six of its locations.

Guests will feel like they’ve stepped into a winter wonderland at each Christmas Pop-Up, with twinkling lights, festive decorations and themed cocktails and menu (at select restaurants). The Grinch or Santa might just make appearances at all six!

The pop-ups run through Jan. 2.

Locations:

Tinsel Table – Alexander’s Cafe, 1650 Main St., St. Charles

Snow Globe Social – The Village Squire, 480 Randall Road, South Elgin

The Naughty List – Rookie’s Bar & Grill, 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates

The Knight Before Christmas – Squire on the Square, 101 N. Johnson St., Woodstock

The Green Guy’s Grotto – The Village Squire, 123 Washington St., West Dundee

Jack Frost’s Hideaway – Squire Ale House, 41W379 IL-64, St. Charles (Campton Hills)

Guests who visit all six pop-up locations will get a Karas Christmas Challenge t-shirt.

For more information about each pop-up location and the Karas Christmas Challenge, visit karaschristmas.com.

Bob Karas at Jack Frost's Hideaway at Squire Ale House in Campton Hills, part of the Karas Restaurant Group's Christmas Pop-Up Bars.

