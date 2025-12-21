Pop-up Christmas bars at Squire Ale House, Squire on the Square, Alexander’s Cafe and more

The Karas Restaurant Group, which owns the several restaurants in Kane and McHenry counties, including the Village Squire and Rookies Pub & Grill, is getting into the holiday spirit with pop-up Christmas bars at six of its locations.
Guests will feel like they’ve stepped into a winter wonderland at each Christmas Pop-Up, with twinkling lights, festive decorations and themed cocktails and menu (at select restaurants). The Grinch or Santa might just make appearances at all six!
The pop-ups run through Jan. 2.
Locations:
Tinsel Table – Alexander’s Cafe, 1650 Main St., St. Charles
Snow Globe Social – The Village Squire, 480 Randall Road, South Elgin
The Naughty List – Rookie’s Bar & Grill, 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates
The Knight Before Christmas – Squire on the Square, 101 N. Johnson St., Woodstock
The Green Guy’s Grotto – The Village Squire, 123 Washington St., West Dundee
Jack Frost’s Hideaway – Squire Ale House, 41W379 IL-64, St. Charles (Campton Hills)
Guests who visit all six pop-up locations will get a Karas Christmas Challenge t-shirt.
For more information about each pop-up location and the Karas Christmas Challenge, visit karaschristmas.com.