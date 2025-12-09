Restaurants in northern Illinois open on Christmas Eve, Day in 2025

Christmas is all about spending time with family and friends. If you’re looking to trade the kitchen chaos for a festive table with delicious food prepared for you this year, you’re in luck! Several northern Illinois restaurants are offering spectacular dining options for your Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meal.

Lucille at Drury Lane – Oak Brook

Enjoy an extravagant Christmas Day brunch, which begins at 10 a.m. The menu includes a breakfast station with made-to-order omelets, waffles, doughnuts and crepes; a seafood station; a carving station with prime rib and herb-roasted turkey; soups and sides; a children’s menu and decadent desserts like cookies, seasonal cheesecakes and pies, ice cream and more. Prices are $115 for adults and $40 for kids ages 5 to 12.

Starved Rock Lodge – Oglesby

Enjoy a holiday brunch or dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in beautiful Starved Rock Lodge. The menu includes Black Oak ham, roast turkey, stuffing, roast prime rib, candied sweet potatoes, salmon, an omelet station, Pearl Sugar waffles, rotisserie chicken, penne with pesto cream, and assorted cakes, pies, cheesecakes and more for dessert. Prices are $42.95 for adults and $16.95 for kids ages 10 and under. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 815-220-7321.

Balmoral Restaurant – Campton Hills

This authentic Scottish restaurant will offer a four-course dinner for $130 per person. Menu items include a choice of starter and soup or salad, followed by an entree choice of chicken, salmon, beef Wellington, duck, lamb shank, pork chops, roast prime beef or stuffed red peppers. Finish off the meal with holiday macrons. Call 331-901-5224 to make a reservation.

LUXX The Restaurant – Sterling

Enjoy a holiday meal with an Italian flair at LUXX in Sterling, which will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Menu options include a variety Italian appetizers and salads, while entree choices include chicken, seafood, steak and pasta dishes. Call 779-297-7020 to make a reservation.

Ellwood Steak & Fish House – DeKalb

Ellwood Steak & Fish House, an upscale restaurant in DeKalb, will be open for dinner on Christmas Eve from 3-9 p.m. The menu includes ribs, chops, a variety of steaks, pasta, chicken and seafood. Visit ellwoodsteakandfishhouse.com for more information or to make a reservation.

Acquaviva Winery & Ristorante – Maple Park

This elegant Italian restaurant is open on Christmas Eve with a family-style holiday menu beginning at 2 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. The menu includes salad, cheese and spinach ravioli, beef tenderloin, herb-crusted salmon, and mini cannoli and tiramisu for dessert. A kids menu is also available. Prices are $58.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids ages 10 and under. Reservations can be made by calling 630-365-0333.

Al’s Steak House – Joliet

Al’s Steak House will serve a special holiday menu on Christmas Eve with seatings between 3 and 7:30 p.m. The holiday menu will include some of Al’s favorites, including steaks, seafood, ribs, lamb and more. 1990 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Call 815-725-2388 to make a reservation.

Fireside Grille – Sugar Grove

Fireside Grille will be open for lunch and dinner, from 11:30 a.m. to last seating at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Enjoy a holiday meal of prime rib, barbecued ribs, steaks, chops, pasta, seafood and more in a cozy, comfortable atmosphere. A kids menu is available. 49 Sugar Lane, Sugar Grove.

Port Edward – Algonquin

Enjoy this iconic Algonquin restaurant’s Surf & Turf Grand Holiday buffet on Christmas Eve from 4 to 8 p.m. Menu items include a variety of seafood like salmon, scallops, walleye, tilapia and more; roasted prime rib, filet mignon Wellington, pork chops, chicken marsala, and cooked-to-order filet mignon Oscar and Steak Diane. Desserts include Bananas Foster, cherries jubilee crepes, and more. Adults are $65, kids ages 5 to 12 are $20. The full menu will also be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 847-658-5441.

UpRooted – McHenry

Enjoy a Christmas Eve meal at UpRooted from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition to the regular menu of starters, flatbreads, soups, sandwiches, steaks, chicken and seafood, the restaurant will offer holiday specials. 2816 W. IL-120, McHenry. Call 815-679-6996 to make a reservation.

The Vault – Yorkville

Gather the family for lunch or early dinner in downtown Yorkville at The Vault, which is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Relax with a handcrafted cocktail from the expansive drink menu. Food items include appetizers, bruschetta plates, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas and more. 220 S. Bridge St., Yorkville.

FoxFire – Geneva

FoxFire will be open for Christmas Eve dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. The restaurant’s varied menu includes appetizers like goat cheese, bang bang chicken, prime rib egg rolls, soups, salads and more; entrees include a variety of steaks, chicken dishes, surf & turf, pasta, burgers and sandwiches. A kids menu and dessert menu are also available. 17 W. State St., Geneva. Call 630-232-1369 to make a reservation.

Ramsey’s Kitchen – Naperville

This elegant restaurant from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey will have a reduced a la carte menu and prix fixe options available. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. 39 W. Jefferson St., Naperville. Call 331-244-2550 for more information or to make a reservation.

Additional suburban restaurants open on Christmas Eve and/or Day:

Check back for updates to this list!