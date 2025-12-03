5 Things to Do: Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade, Oswego Christmas Walk

- Christmas Open House (Plano): Main Street Merchants, 218 Mitchell Drive in Plano, will host the festive open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Main Street Merchants is a collective boutique featuring 34 local businesses all under one roof, with 10 “popup vendors” through the end of December. Visit mainstreetmerchants.net for more information.
- Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade & Street Lighting Event (Plano): The Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade & Street Lighting Event begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 in downtown Plano. The Lighting of Main Street is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies in the Depot. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Oswego Christmas Walk (Oswego): This free, family-friendly event happens from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 in downtown Oswego. Enjoy music from local choirs, Santa’s reindeer, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the annual tree lighting and an emergency vehicle light parade. Click here for more information.
- Merry Little Christmas Walk (Sandwich): The Christmas Walk kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 on Railroad Street in Sandwich. This family event will have 300 stuffed stockings, light bus tour, crafts, hot chocolate station, Christmas tree lighting and Santa Claus! Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Deck the Trees Holiday Walk (Yorkville): Stroll through this festive display in Town Square Park of 30 trees, each beautifully decorated for Christmas. The trees will be displayed through Jan. 4.
