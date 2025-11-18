The Second City’s ‘Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire’ opens Nov. 20 at Paramount’s Copley Theatre

The Second City’s “Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire,” a night of seasonal comedy with Chicago’s legendary Second City, will be at Paramount’s Copley Theatre Nov. 20-Dec. 23. (timothymschmidt.com)

The Second City’s “Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire," a holiday review comedy show, will bring the laughter to the Paramount’s Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora Nov. 20-Dec. 23.

Classic holiday family gatherings, office parties, movies and Mariah Carey on infinite repeat will be severely lampooned in this fast-paced, interactive comedy revue.

Performed by actual nutcrackers, aimed squarely at adult audiences, “Jack Frost” is stuffed with hilarious holiday songs, sketches, and, of course, a heaping side of Second City’s world-famous improv comedy.

Performance times are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. No show Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Day). Added performances Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $44.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd., in the heart of downtown Aurora. Paramount’s Copley Theatre is located right across the street, at 8 E. Galena Blvd.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days.