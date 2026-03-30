‘90s rockers Everclear to headline first night of RomeoFest

Everclear will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Romeoville Toyota Pavilion to headline the first night of RomeoFest. (Image provided by the Village of Romeoville)

Everclear, one of the biggest bands to emerge from the ‘90s, will take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Romeoville Toyota Pavilion to headline the first night of RomeoFest.

RomeoFest, Romeoville’s four-day summer festival, will take place Thursday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 9.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, according to a news release from the Village of Romeoville.

They have sold over 6 million records and achieved 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone.”

The fest will also have carnival rides, food vendors, activities, fireworks, a car show and live music. The Everclear set, just like every performance at RomeoFest, is free to attend and will not require tickets, although the venue is subject to capacity limits.

To learn more about RomeoFest, visit romeoville.org/romeofest or follow the Village of Romeoville on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

To learn more about Everclear, visit everclearmusic.com or follow Everclear on social media. Everclear is Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass) and Brian Nolan (drums).