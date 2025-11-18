Raue Center brings Dickens’ classic to life with ‘A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol’

Raue Center School for the Arts brings a dazzling new retelling of Dickens’ most beloved classic to the stage with “A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol,” running Nov. 21–Dec. 7 at Raue Center for the Arts. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

This holiday season, Raue Center School for the Arts brings a dazzling new retelling of Dickens’ most beloved classic to the stage with “A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol,” running Nov. 21–Dec. 7 at Raue Center for the Arts.

This production marks the premiere of the show outside of Cripple Creek, Colorado.

Written by Chris Sorensen and Chris Armbrister, with an original score and music by James Mablin, this bold adaptation takes audiences to the legendary gold-mining town of Cripple Creek, Colorado, where history and holiday magic collide, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Unlike any other retelling of “A Christmas Carol,” this production reimagines Dickens’ timeless story with a Wild West twist. Audiences meet Bob Womack, the real-life founder of Cripple Creek, who enlists Charles Dickens himself to rescue a miserly mine owner named Gooch. Through the familiar visits from Christmas Past, Present and Future, Gooch must confront his greed, embrace community and rediscover the true meaning of the season.

“‘Dickens’ A Christmas Carol’ is one of the most enduring holiday stories of all time,” Rob Scharlow, Raue Center School for the Arts’ director of education, said in the news release. “With Chris Sorensen and Chris Armbrister’s sharp, heartfelt adaptation and James Mablin’s beautiful original music, we’re excited to present a version that’s both faithful to Dickens’ message and uniquely our own.”

Originally produced by Arthur’s Realm Productions in 2002 at The Butte Opera House in Cripple Creek, Colorado, “A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol” has grown into a regional favorite. Raue Center’s production will be an unforgettable blend of history, humor and holiday cheer for the whole family.

Special Holiday Events:

● Ugly Sweater Day: Saturday, Nov. 22, during the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances, guests are invited to wear their ugliest holiday sweater for a chance to win a festive raffle prize after each show.

● Caroling Under the Marquee: Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., join cast members for a festive sing-along to kick off the holiday season.

● Photo with Gooch, Thomasina & Crockett: Saturday, Dec. 6, during the matinee and evening performances, families can snap a keepsake holiday photo with some of their favorite characters from the show.

Performance Schedule:

● Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

● Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

● Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

● Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

● Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.

● Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

● Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the general public are $34 and student tickets are $19. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.