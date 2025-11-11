Start your holiday shopping at Winterfest Market in Batavia this weekend

Get an early start on your holiday shopping this weekend at the Winterfest Art Market, a three-day celebration of handcrafted art and goods created by local artists and makers, presented by Batavia MainStreet and Water Street Studios. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

Get an early start on your holiday shopping this weekend at the Winterfest Art Market, a three-day celebration of handcrafted art and goods created by local artists and makers, presented by Batavia MainStreet and Water Street Studios.

This year’s expanded market features 39 art and artisan vendors, 19 Clay Lab members and makers and The Sisthars: “Fragments into Form” exhibition on the 2nd Floor Community Gallery.

Event Details:

Friday, Nov. 14 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 & Sunday Nov. 16: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The market spans Water Street Studios and Kiss the Sky in Batavia, with 13 additional vendors across the street at 139 First Street. Food, drinks and live entertainment will be available throughout the weekend.

Live Music at Kiss the Sky:

Friday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.: Ben Schiltz

Saturday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.: Noah Gabriel & Friend (Americana, blues, folk, rock, songwriter group from Aurora)

Sunday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.: Mario Duenas Trio (Jazz)

Food & Drinks:

Friday, Nov. 14 from 6–9 p.m.: Chuck’s Wood Fired Pizza & Holy Pierogi; drinks at the Water Street Studios bar

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 15–16 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.: Holy Pierogi; drinks at the Water Street Studios bar

Special Friday Feature:

Warehouse 55 (160 First St.): Visit their nearly 8,000 square-foot marketplace brimming with vintage finds, repurposed furnishings and eclectic accessories from 6-9 p.m.

Soul Studio Open House (6–9 p.m.): While shopping at Winterfest, stop by Soul Studio to see the space, make snowflakes, sample mocktails and dream big with the community.

Locations:

Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St.

Kiss the Sky, 157 S. Batavia Ave.

139 First St.

Click here for more information about the Winterfest Art Market.