Northern Illinois restaurants serving up Thanksgiving dinner in 2025

If you’re looking to leave the Thanksgiving dinner cooking to someone else this year, northern Illinois offers an array of dining options.

A number of beloved local establishments and regional favorites will be opening their doors on Thursday, Nov. 27 to do the cooking for you. Check out this list of restaurants that are serving up everything from carving stations to pecan pie, guaranteeing a stress-free and delicious holiday for you and your family.

Sorrento’s Restaurant, Maple Park

Sorrento’s Restaurant will feature its famous prime rib on the Thanksgiving menu, along with a turkey dinner. Other menu items include filet mignon, strip steak, fried shrimp, baked ham, orange roughy and chicken Parmigiana. The children’s menu features spaghetti, baked ham, chicken fingers and roast turkey. Reservations are available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A longtime staple in western Kane County, the Italian steakhouse opened in 1974, and is located at 50W187 Route 64 in Maple Park. For more information, visit sorrentosranch.com or call 815-895-5466.

Lucille at Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

Enjoy an elegant Thanksgiving brunch at Lucille, located at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. The vast menu includes unlimited visits to all of the stations, which encompass appetizers, breakfast items, made-to-order eggs, carvings of turkey, ham, prime rib and more, soups and salads, and, of course, a dessert table filled with pumpkin pie, pecan pie, ice cream, cookies and more. Reservations are available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Adults are $115, children ages 5-12 are $40, and children age 4 and younger are free. Prices include unlimited mimosas, Bellinis, Champagne, a Bloody Mary bar, coffee, and tea. For more information or to make a reservation, visit lucillerestaurant.com.

Woodlands Restaurant at Eagle Ridge Resort, Galena

Spend the holiday weekend relaxing at the beautiful Woodlands Restaurant at Eagle Ridge Resort among the rolling hills of northwest Illinois. The Thanksgiving buffet menu includes a variety of salads and appetizers, rosemary and sea salt encrusted top sirloin, slow-roasted turkey breast, seasoned pork loin, corn bread and fresh sage stuffing, glazed sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, and more. Desserts include pumpkin pie, caramel apple streusel pie, cheesecake and more. The buffet will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $42 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 815-776-5066, or visit eagleridge.com/galena-woodlands-restaurant.

Public Landing, Lockport

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast from Public Landing’s special Holiday Harvest menu. Reservations are available between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The menu includes a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, ham, green beans, sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberries. Other entrees include Baked Virginia ham, oven-roasted turkey, roasted duck, grilled salmon, filet mignon, prime rib and more. For more information or to make a reservation, visit publiclandingrestaurant.com or call 815-838-6500.

The Turf Room, North Aurora

The Turf Room will serve brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving their regular dinner menu as well as a turkey dinner that features roasted turkey breast stuffed with ancho spiced tamal, butter-poached sweet potatoes, green bean almondine and cranberry relish for $33.95. Dinner entrees include a variety of seafood dishes, harvest duck, surf & turf, steaks, chops and more. Call 630-906-9300 to make a reservation or visit theturfroomrestaurant.com.

White Pines Lodge, Mt. Morris

White Pines will host a Thanksgiving buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The buffet includes classic Thanksgiving dishes and entrees, as well as delectable desserts. Prices are $35.95 for adults and $17.95 for children. Call 815-655-2400 for reservations. For more information, visit visitwhitepines.com.

Mio Modo, St. Charles

Mio Modo in downtown St. Charles will host a traditional Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The buffet will include a carving station with ham and turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, salads, fresh fruit, pasta, desserts and more. Prices are $58 for adults and $17 for kids 12 and under. The regular menu will not be available. For more information or to make a reservation, visit miomodo.com.

Arrowhead Golf Club, Wheaton

Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet that includes soups, salad bar, traditional holiday side dishes, cider-brined turkey, and cherry bourbon-glazed baked ham. Desserts include assorted pies, seasonal cheesecakes and assorted mini-desserts. A children’s menu is available. Open to the public. Adults are $49.95, children ages 5-12 are $21.95, and kids age 4 and under eat free. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 630-510-5070. Visit arrowheadgolfclub.org for more information.

Avante Banquets, Fox River Grove

The Thanksgiving buffet menu will feature roasted ham, herb-roasted turkey and slow-roasted prime rib, as well as brown sugar-glazed sweet potatoes, traditional turkey stuffing, rigatoni alla vodka, mashed potatoes and more. Desserts include pumpkin pie, a deluxe sweets table with a chocolate fountain and more. A kids menu will also be available. Seating times are noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Adults are $75, children ages 7-13 are $32, and children age 6 and under eat free. For more information, visit avantebanquets.com.

Al’s Steakhouse, Joliet

Al’s Steakhouse will serve Thanksgiving dinner with seatings between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Pricing and menu information were not immediately available at publishing time. For more information or to make a reservation, call 815-725-2388 or visit alssteaks.com.

Hank’s Farm, Ottawa

The Thanksgiving dinner buffet will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are required, and as of publishing time, only a waitlist was available. Call 815-433-2540 or visit hanksfarm.com for more information.

Port Edward, Algonquin

Enjoy Port Edward’s Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch overlooking the Fox River. The buffet will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu items include seafood, turkey and prime rib hand-carving stations, a breakfast station, side dishes, soups, salads, desserts and more. Prices are $68 for adults and $20 for kids 5-11. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 847-658-5441. For more information, visit portedward.com/.

Starved Rock Lodge, Oglesby

Enjoy your Thanksgiving meal in the backdrop of beautiful Starved Rock State Park. The buffet will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu includes roast turkey, red wine-braised pot roast, baked salmon, fried chicken, ricotta-stuffed shells and baked ham. Sides include Yukon mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, bread dressing, sweet potato casserole and more. The dessert table will have assorted cheesecakes, pumpkin pie, cream pies, assorted dessert bars, fudge brownies and more. Breakfast items will also be available. Adults are $47.95, children ages 10 and under are $24.95, and children under age 3 are free. Reservations and pre-payment are required. For more information, visit starvedrocklodge.com or call 815-220-7386.

The Drake Oak Brook

The annual Thanksgiving feast features Chef Ezequiel’s carving stations, a seafood bar, omelet stations, fresh waffle stations, an assorted dessert table and much more. Seating starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper’s Hawk, which has locations in Algonquin, Downers Grove, Montgomery, South Barrington and St. Charles, will offer a special Thanksgiving menu. Indulge on butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more traditional holiday fixings. The Thanksgiving meal is $36.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids ages 12 and under. The regular menu will also be available. Reservations are recommended. chwinery.com