Morton Arboretum’s ‘Illumination’ to return for 2025 holiday season

The outdoor holiday light experience “Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

This one-of-a-kind, interactive spectacle of dazzling light and music displays has delighted more than 2 million visitors of all ages, highlighting the beauty of winter trees across The Morton Arboretum’s expansive grounds. This year, “Illumination” features larger-than-life “Vivid Creatures" by artists Heather BeGaetz and Fez BeGaetz, with four colorful animal sculptures included among 19 immersive light displays along an ADA-accessible, one-mile walking trail.

Be among the first to experience “Illumination” at IllumiBrew on Friday, Nov. 14. The event runs from 5:30-10 p.m. Guests can sample beers, ciders and meads as they explore the Illumination trail. Tickets are $95 for the general public.

More information is available at mortonarb.org/illumination.