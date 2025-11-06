Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Morton Arboretum’s ‘Illumination’ to return for 2025 holiday season

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (John Weinstein)

By Shaw Local News Network

The outdoor holiday light experience “Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (John Weinstein)

This one-of-a-kind, interactive spectacle of dazzling light and music displays has delighted more than 2 million visitors of all ages, highlighting the beauty of winter trees across The Morton Arboretum’s expansive grounds. This year, “Illumination” features larger-than-life “Vivid Creatures" by artists Heather BeGaetz and Fez BeGaetz, with four colorful animal sculptures included among 19 immersive light displays along an ADA-accessible, one-mile walking trail.

Be among the first to experience “Illumination” at IllumiBrew on Friday, Nov. 14. The event runs from 5:30-10 p.m. Guests can sample beers, ciders and meads as they explore the Illumination trail. Tickets are $95 for the general public.

More information is available at mortonarb.org/illumination.

The SceneEntertainmentThe Scene – DuPage & Cook countiesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesThe Scene - Kendall CountyThe Scene - Kane CountyKane County Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesThe Scene - Will & Grundy counties
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois