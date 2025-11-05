Restaurants honor service members with special offers for Veterans Day

Many suburban restaurants are saluting those who have served and are currently serving in the military by saying thank you with free or discounted meals on Veterans Day Tuesday, Nov. 11. Here are some of those offerings.

Andy’s Frozen Custard will thank veterans and active military with a free regular size, one-topping sundae on Veterans Day. Guests need to show a military ID to take advantage of the offer. Andy’s has suburban locations in Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Elgin, Glen Ellyn, Naperville, Mount Prospect, Schaumburg and St. Charles.

Applebee’s locations will honor veterans and active-duty military members for the 18th consecutive year with a free meal from a special menu Tuesday. For dine in only.

Veterans and active military members can get a free bowl at Bibibop locations Tuesday, Nov .11. You can find them in Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale, Des Plaines, Naperville, Oak Brook, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills and Willowbrook.

California Pizza Kitchen is saluting veterans and active military with a complimentary entrée and drink from a prix fixe menu that includes full-sized salads, pizza and pastas when dining in Tuesday, Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary, but you will be asked to show military ID. They have locations in Deer Park, Geneva, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Schaumburg.

Che Figata in CityGate Centre in Naperville is offering a free entree for veterans, currently enlisted members of the U.S. armed forces and first responders on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active-duty military are invited to stop in to Chili’s Tuesday, Nov. 11, for a free entree. It’s available in-restaurant only and for select items. You can find a Chili’s in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Crystal Lake, DeKalb, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, McHenry, Naperville, Rosemont, Round Lake Beach, South Elgin, Streamwood, Waukegan and Wheaton.

CityGate Grille in Naperville welcomes all veterans, currently enlisted members of the U.S. military and first responders to enjoy a free appetizer Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Denny’s locations across the suburbs are thanking active and retired military personnel with a free Grand Slam breakfast (two pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way) from 5 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 11. For dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD214.

IHOP locations will honor veterans and active-duty military with a free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes served with eggs, hash browns and bacon or sausage from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Military ID or proof of service is required for this dine-in special.

To show its appreciation for those who have served, Kilwins in Wheaton is offering veterans and active-duty military their choice of a free small ice cream cone or dish, or a free slice of fudge, on Nov. 11. Guests must show proof of military service to receive the offer.

Lazy Dog, with locations in Buffalo Grove, Naperville, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Vernon Hills, is offering veterans and active duty military a free Fireside Favorite entree paired with a signature s’mores brownie sundae on Tuesday. If you’re dining on Monday, mention Roll Call Chicagoland to your server when you get the check and Lazy Dog will donate 15% of your bill to the organization that connects veterans, military spouses, employers and advocates to create meaningful career opportunities.

The “mission” in Mission BBQ is “proudly serving those who serve,” and they’ll honor veterans with a free sandwich Tuesday, Nov. 11. You can find them in Downers Grove, Gurnee and Naperville. They’ll also have a live national anthem at noon.

Perry’s Steakhouse is saluting veterans and active U.S. military members with two special offers: On Tuesday, Nov. 11, veterans and military members can enjoy a free dinner-cut pork chop when accompanied by a guest who purchases a full-priced dinner entrée (veterans dining alone or with other veterans will receive the dinner-cut pork chop at half off the regular price). They’re also offering a three-course $39 military menu from 4 p.m. to close. Each course offers six choices. Both offers are dine-in only, and reservations and military ID are required. Suburban Perry’s are located in Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills.

Raising Cane’s honors active or nonactive military, fire, police and EMTs, as well as their families, year-round with a 10% discount on their entire purchase on all dine-in and drive-through orders.

Veterans and active-duty military guests can enjoy a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger and bottomless side at Red Robin locations in Algonquin, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, South Elgin and Warrenville on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

White Castle locations across the suburbs are giving veterans and current military members a free combo meal or breakfast combo meal Tuesday, Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary, but a military ID is required. White Castle also will be serving its sliders in specially designed patriotic packaging.

