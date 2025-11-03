Lainey Wilson to play at the 2026 Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair announced its first Grandstand act for the 2026 lineup: Lainey Wilson, who will perform on the Grandstand Stage on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

Wilson will host the 2025 CMA Awards, where she is also tied as the most-nominated artist with six nods: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Additionally, she will headline Stagecoach Festival 2026, is featured on the 2025 TIME100 Next list, and recently released the deluxe version of her award-winning album, Whirlwind, which features five additional tracks, including her current single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” which is top 10 at country radio.

“We couldn’t think of a more powerful way to kick off our 2026 Grandstand announcements other than with Lainey Wilson,” Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II said in a news release. “She’s a trailblazer in country music, and her show will be an unforgettable experience for our fairgoers.”

“Every year, we strive to bring the best in entertainment to the Illinois State Fair, and Lainey Wilson represents exactly that,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in a news release. “We know fans are going to be thrilled to see her take the Grandstand stage this August.”

Tickets for Lainey Wilson will go on sale Saturday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices:

Tier 3 - $88

Tier 2 - $93

Tier 1 - $113

Track - $128

Blue Ribbon - $168

*A $30 preshow ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

The 2026 Illinois State Fair will take place Aug. 13-23 in Springfield.