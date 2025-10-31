Your guide to the best delis for a National Sandwich Day feast

H. Rick Bamman - hbamman@shawmedia.com Epic Deli's Stackhouse sandwich includes roast beef, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto and Italian vinaigrette. The deli relocated to 2616 Schaid Court in McHenry on July 1. (H. Rick Bamman)

National Sandwich Day is Monday, Nov. 3, the one day of the year dedicated to celebrating this lunchtime staple.

From mile-high corned beef on rye to perfectly pressed Italian subs, the sandwich has a special place in the American culinary landscape.

Whether you’re hunting for a classic Reuben, a fresh turkey club, or a signature specialty sandwich, your search for the perfect National Sandwich Day meal starts here.

To find the best delis in northern Illinois, Shaw Local News Network asked readers and audiences in McHenry, Kane and Kendall counties, as well as the Sauk Valley and Illinois Valley, to vote for their favorites. Votes were cast earlier this year and the results are in! Here are the winners of the 2025 Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and Sauk Valley Favorites contests.

Best of the Fox

KANE COUNTY

Best Deli: Josef’s Elegante Meats & Deli, 716 W. State St. A, Geneva

Josef’s Elegante Meats & Deli in Geneva is a family-owned establishment that operates as both a gourmet butcher shop and a high-quality Italian deli. Their sandwich menu is a main draw, featuring made-to-order subs like the popular Italian submarine and hot, oven-roasted specialties such as the Oven Grinder and the Tony Soprano Special, all made with Boar’s Head meats and fresh ingredients.

A shopper at Josef's Elegante Meats and Deli in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

One of the Best: Deane’s Meat Market & Deli, 500 S. 3rd St., #141, Geneva

One of the Best: Ream’s Meat Market, 250 S. Main St., Elburn

McHENRY COUNTY

Best Deli: Epic Deli, 2616 Schaid Ct., McHenry

Epic Deli in McHenry is a destination for local sandwich lovers. The pop culture-inspired menu features sandwiches and burgers named after popular movie and TV characters, including the “Pandamonium” (featuring pulled pork, jerk chicken, mac and cheese and Cool Ranch Doritos), the “Big Ed” (pulled pork served between two grilled cheese sandwiches) and the “Ken Jennings (The Champ)” smash burger, which has a grilled cheese curd skirt. Classic sandwiches include the Epic Reuben, Epic BLT, Epic Corned Beef and more. The deli also has a vegan menu with popular items like the “Olinsky” vegan gyro.

One of the Best: Breaking Bread Catering & Deli, 638 Northwest Highway, Cary

One of the Best: Butcher on the Block, 4660 W. Algonquin Road, Lake in the Hills

Best Deli: Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru

One of the Best: Spring Valley Supermarket, 117 S. Spalding St., Spring Valley

One of the Best: The Cheese Shop & Deli, 1219 Fulton St., Ottawa

Favorite: Arthur’s Garden Deli, multiple locations in the Sauk Valley

Arthur’s Garden Deli has three locations in the Sauk Valley – Rock Falls, Sterling and Dixon (and a fourth in Rock Island in the Quad Cities). Arthur’s has been a family-owned deli since 1977, serving fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, salads, baked potato soup, pasta salads, fresh fruit bowls and more. Everything is prepared fresh daily. Don’t forget to top off your meal with a cup or cone of creamy frozen yogurt or a slice of decadent cheesecake. Locations: 2312 E. Lincolnway, Sterling; 1133 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; 1405 1st Ave., Rock Falls.

One of the Favorites: Alley Loop Saloon & Deli, 80 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon alleyloopdixonil.com

One of the Favorites: Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1677 S. Galena Ave., Dixon