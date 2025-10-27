November laughs at The Comedy Vault in Batavia

Chris L. McKenna (“Jack Brennan”) and Rory Gibson (“Michael Corinthos”) will appear at The Comedy Vault in Batavia for a matinee show on Nov. 22, 2025. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault)

The weather may be turning colder, but The Comedy Vault in is heating up with a stellar lineup of shows in November.

Whether you’re planning a date night or a fun outing with friends, here’s a list of all the upcoming shows at this downtown Batavia landmark.

Sam Salem

Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Kick off Halloween weekend with one of stand-up’s most exciting rising stars, Sam Salem. Known for his sharp writing, fearless honesty and quick-witted storytelling, his high-energy sets have earned him fans across the country.

Trivia Night

Nov. 5

Gather your team, grab a drink and compete for prizes, bragging rights and plenty of laughs. The event is free and for adults 21 and over. Teams can have up to eight people and prizes will be awarded for the top three.

Jim Norton

Nov. 7-8

From Netflix specials to The Opie & Anthony Show, Jim Norton brings his unapologetic wit and fearless honesty for two nights. Known for his raw stand-up and iconic work on The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show and HBO’s “Down and Dirty with Jim Norton,” he’s one of comedy’s most brutally funny truth-tellers.

GenXish

Nov. 9

Hosted by Chicago favorites Paul Farahvar and Kristen Toomey, with special guest Jeanie Doogan, this monthly showcase brings sharp, relatable and hilarious stand-up that spans generations.

Bret Ernst will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Nov. 13-15, 2025. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault. )

Bret Ernst

Nov. 13-15

From playing “Cousin Louie LaRusso” on the hit Netflix show “Cobra Kai” to more than 25 years in standup comedy, Bret Ernst is considered one of the best standups in the business. Coming on to the national scene via Vince Vaughn’s “Wild West Comedy Show,” he has performed standup on CBS, Showtime, and Comedy Central. Ernst’s acting credits include “Tacoma FD,” “Weeds,” “CSI:NY” and “Cobra Kai.”

Matt Friend

Nov. 21-22

From Jimmy Kimmel Live to The Howard Stern Show, comedian and impressionist Matt Friend has quickly become one of the most exciting young talents in comedy. Known for his spot-on impressions of over 250 celebrities — from Timothée Chalamet to Sebastian Maniscalco — Friend’s blend of sharp wit and uncanny mimicry has earned him millions of fans.

Chris L. McKenna & Rory Gibson

Nov. 22

Join two of General Hospital’s newest stars for an afternoon of stories, laughs, and behind-the-scenes fun. Chris L. McKenna (“Jack Brennan”) and Rory Gibson (“Michael Corinthos”) bring Carly’s world to life on stage with GH talk, fan Q&A and more. VIP tickets include a post-show meet & greet with limited autographs (one per star) and photo ops.

Marc-Anthony Sinagoga

Nov. 23

Marc-Anthony Sinagoga is known for telling his outlandish life experiences with brilliant imitation, wit and loveable stage presence. He recreates his life experiences as an overweight Italian going against the family grain in a melting pot society. Sinagoga is fresh off a Just For Laughs Originals taping, and was a featured performer at the Dallas Comedy Festival, Arizona’s Big Pine Comedy Festival and the winner of the Brantford Comedy Festival.

Comedian Helen Hong will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Nov. 28-29, 2025. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault )

Helen Hong

Nov. 28-29

Award-winning comedian and NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!" favorite Helen Hong returns at the end of the month. Known for her lightning-fast crowd work and hit stand-up special “Well Hong” (streaming on Amazon Prime & Apple TV), Hong delivers sharp, hilarious comedy that connects with every audience.

Open Mic Night

Every Monday

Open Mic Night is every Monday starting at 8 p.m. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. If you want to participate, sign up online beginning Wednesdays at 10 a.m. through Mondays at 4 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets to these shows and more, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.