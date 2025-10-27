Geneva’s Cocoa Crawl set for Nov. 8

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Cocoa Crawl is Friday, Nov. 8. (Morguefile. )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Cocoa Crawl returns Friday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a sweet stroll through Geneva, sampling decadent cocoa-inspired creations at participating businesses.

This is an open-house style event. Visit any of the listed locations in any order during the event hours. Each ticket entitles you to one sample per stop.

Participating locations include: Alchemist, Altiro on 3rd, Aurelio’s Pizza, Bad Alice, Bee Coco Candle, Blinka Optical, Burger and Sushi House, Carlson’s Floors, Chianti’s Catering & Take Out, Crystal Life Technology, Denise’s Adornments, Ella’s Italian Eatery, Gia Mia, Grow Geneva, Inglenook Pantry, INLURO, Le Cochon Bistro, Little Red Barn Door, Livia Italian Eatery, Liz & Kate Boutique, Mia’s Wish, Midwest Nice, Parla, Penrose Brewing Company, Shine Over Shade, Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, The Kate at 318, The Little Traveler and Urban Artisan.

Tickets are $26 and available for purchase at genevachamber.com. A map of all participating locations and their featured drinks will be provided on the ticket order page.