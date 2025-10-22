5 Things to Do: Hometown Halloween, ghost tours and more this weekend in the Illinois Valley

Hometown Halloween is set for Saturday, Oct. 25 in downtown La Salle.

Hometown Halloween (La Salle): Enjoy a day of festive Halloween fun in downtown La Salle Saturday, Oct. 25. The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with a spirited performance by the Hocus Pocus Hags at the Knights of Columbus Parking Lot. Additional activities include a costume parade, trick-or-treating and more! Click here for more information. “The Mansion is NOT Haunted!” (La Salle): This fully immersive historical experience at the Hegeler Carus Mansion focuses on the macabre aspects of death in the Victorian era. The tours runs from Thursday, Oct. 23 to Saturday, Oct. 25. Click here for more information. Starved Rock Lodge Ghosts Tours (Oglesby): These chilling ghost tours will explore the history and legends of the Starved Rock area. Ghost Tours are offered Friday, Oct. 24, Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. “Dearly Departed” (Princeton): The Bureau County History Center will present “Dearly Departed” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Bureau County Metro Center. The presentation will focus on local history with spooky and paranormal elements by investigating unexplained occurrences in the former Matson Public Library. Click here for more information. Wednesday Night Live Featuring Steve Sharp (Camp Aramoni): Enjoy a night of live music, appetizers, pizza and drinks at Camp Aramoni in Tonica on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Click here for more information.

