5 things to do in McHenry County: Richmond Family Fall Fest, Night on the Town in Crystal Lake this weekend

- Richmond Family Fall Fest: The 7th annual fall celebration returns Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in downtown Richmond. Enjoy crafts, games, goodies and more. New this year is mini golf. Click here for more information.
- Night on the Town (Crystal Lake): Shop, dine and discover downtown Crystal Lake businesses, which stay open late for special deals. The event is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16 The event begins at Raue Center for the Arts. Click here for more information.
- Jazz on the Square (Woodstock): Enjoy live jazz music at Stage Left Cafe beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Visit jazzonthesquare.com for more information.
- Blue Bayou: Chicagoland’s Tribute to Linda Ronstadt (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts will host this tribute to the music of Linda Ronstadt at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Visit events.rauecenter.org for more information.
- Hebron’s Fall Fest & Cruise Night: Hebron’s Fall Fest and Cruise Night is set for 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Village Hall. The event will also feature Trunk and Treat from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The Scene