Boo’ze & Spirits flashlight ghost tour returns to Egyptian Theatre Friday night

Egyptian Theatre Marketing and Communications Director Jeanine Holcomb talks Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, about ghost sightings in the balcony of the theater in DeKalb. The balcony is just one of the places in the Egyptian where there have been reports of paranormal activity. (Mark Busch)

For anyone looking for a spine-tingling and historical adventure this Halloween season, the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb has one more “Boo’ze & Spirits Tours” before Halloween.

The popular flashlight tours invite brave souls to explore the historic landmark and learn about its storied past, including reports of paranormal activity. The theater’s next Boo’ze and Spirits flashlight tour is Friday, Oct. 10.

The theatre is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in Illinois, according to its website. The tour is conducted completely in the dark, with the only light coming from guests’ flashlights. Staff will share stories about the building’s 90-year history and its spooky secrets.

The balcony in the Egyptian Theatre Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, where ghost sightings have been reported at theater in DeKalb. The balcony is just one of the places in the Egyptian where there have been reports of paranormal activity. (Mark Busch)

The tour begins in the lobby and takes guests all over the theatre, from the balcony to backstage.

Alex Nerad, executive director of the Egyptian Theatre, said previously that the tour takes guests to places the general public often doesn’t get to view.

“To be able to see behind the scenes, that’s so fun, and they’ll hear all sorts of stories that people don’t typically get to hear,” Nerad said. “People are really intrigued by those stories. Over the years, we’ve had so many personal encounters, and stories have been shared from performers, volunteers, staff members and patrons. Just a wide variety of stories, and so many of them continually line up and overlap with similar experiences.”

Nerad and some of his staff members have had experiences that they “couldn’t explain.” He said he often hears the large, heavy door to the box office opening and closing throughout the day – a door too heavy to move by itself.

There are also stories of a woman in a green dress who is glimpsed in the balcony.

“A lot of people have seen her, some performers have seen her while they’re on the stage,” he said. “I tell people that I don’t believe in ghosts, but I do believe in the paranormal. We’ve had some skeptics take the tour, and by the end of it, they start to believe.”

Guests are encouraged to take photos and videos during the tour. Those photos and videos may be shown during future tours, as the theater added a slide show that showcases what some previous guests have captured.

The tour, which lasts about 90 minutes, will give guests time at the end to explore and investigate on their own.

To buy tickets for an upcoming tour, visit the Egyptian Theatre’s website.