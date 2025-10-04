Harry Potter experience brings touch of magic to the suburbs

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” is now open at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago’s Camp Duncan off Route 12 in Ingleside. The experience runs through Nov. 2. (John Starks)

Nestled in a wooded area amid cornfields and camping grounds in western Lake County, a magical path entices eager young wizards and witches, and muggles alike, to immerse themselves in the mythical world of Harry Potter.

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” is now open at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago’s Camp Duncan off Route 12 in Ingleside. The experience runs through Nov. 2.

A life-sized Rubeus Hagrid, keeper of keys and grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, greets visitors along the trail at “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” in Ingleside. The event runs through Nov. 2. (John Starks)

Visitors can explore the depths of a dark woodland and discover fantastic beasts and iconic Wizarding World moments along an eerily illuminated outdoor trail. The experience has enchanted audiences in 10 cities worldwide and welcomed more than 2 million visitors since 2021, organizers said.

Children pretend to play a wand battle at the “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” in Ingleside during a sneak preview for friends and family members of employees and media. The experience opens Friday night and runs through Nov. 2. (John Starks)

“We had a very successful run in New York, in Washington, D.C., in Australia, in the U.K., many more cities,” and the Chicago area was the next obvious step, said Joana Pina, strategic delivery lead for Fever, a global live-entertainment discovery platform. “It’s a very loved franchise and it’s also for all ages, which I think is why it appeals to so many people.”

Fever is one of the organizers of the experience in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and IMG Arts & Entertainment.

“Ingleside, in particular, was very well positioned in between Milwaukee (and) Chicago, and also having that beautiful, beautiful nature that’s very unique, especially here at Camp Duncan,” she said. “You’re very close to lakes, but you also have a lot of trees and foliage, and it was the perfect setup to just bring the Forbidden Forest alive.”

Bringing movie magic to life took five weeks to set up, but a lot longer for the vision to come to fruition, Pina said.

“We have a creative team. We have a production team. It’s months and even years in the making, as we started this in 2021,” she said. “It’s a lot of people coming together to make sure we had the perfect props, the perfect design, to make sure we embodied and celebrated the spirit of the franchise.”

Friends and family members of employees and the media got a sneak peek of the attraction Thursday night ahead of opening day for the public.

Inspired by the iconic Forbidden Forest in the “Harry Potter” series, the trail features beloved characters such as Potter, Draco Malfoy, and Rubeus Hagrid, and up-close encounters with mystical creatures from the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” movie franchises, such as Hippogriffs, unicorns, Acromantulas, Cornish pixies, Bowtruckles and Nifflers.

Interactive exhibits also allow visitors to engage in wand battles and practice casting their own spells.

“We have screens that we use to allow people to cast spells and practice casting spells,” Pina said. “We have thousands of lights and hundreds of speakers, so it’s really a large-scale event. You feel like you’re part of the experience, that you’re stepping through the screens into the story.”

A huge spider hangs over the long trail at “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” in Ingleside. (John Starks – Daily Herald Media Group )

A themed village at the start and end of the trail offers a gift shop with Wizarding World and custom “Forbidden Forest Experience” merchandise, and food and drink, including the signature Harry Potter Butterbeer.

It’s been roughly 25 years since author J.K. Rowling’s bestselling “Harry Potter” series of books and subsequent movies became one of the most successful and beloved entertainment franchises.

In April this year, a new Harry Potter-themed shop opened its doors at 676 N. Michigan Ave., in downtown Chicago, drawing huge crowds. The store is filled with an array of themed areas, exclusive merchandise, props and a Butterbeer Bar.

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” made its Midwest debut Oct. 4 at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago’s Camp Duncan, 32405 N. U.S. Route 12 in Ingleside.

Timed-entry tickets start at $46 for adults and $31 for children. Early-access tickets went on sale July 30 and are available at hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.

The experience runs through Nov. 2 but may be extended based on its success.