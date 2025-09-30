Ottawa Scarecrow Fest, Fall Fest & parade set for Oct. 4-5

Beetlejuice took time out of his busy schedule to greet and perhaps frighten some along the parade route Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, during Ottawa’s Fall Fest Parade. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

The Ottawa Scarecrow Festival, a fall staple in the city for nearly 40 years, returns to the city’s downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, bringing music, magic, scarecrows and more.

Meander through the downtown area and marvel at the scarecrows, which are created by local families, businesses and classrooms. This year’s theme is The ‘90s.

The Ottawa Scarecrow Festival returns to the city’s downtown Saturday, Oct. 4, bringing music, magic, scarecrows and more. (Courtesy of Infinity Premier Innovations)

In addition to over 30 scarecrows competing for the best in their category, there will be entertainment, activities, vendors and more.

Starting on the Jordan Block Stage at 10 a.m., Vest Dance Troupe will kick the day off with German dancers. Immediately following the dancers, Jordan Block will host the Pie Eating Competition, where different age groups will compete in the classic hands-behind-the-back style to finish a big slice of locally made chocolate pie. The cost to enter is $5 for children and $10 for adults, and all proceeds benefit the Ottawa Community Food Basket.

DJ Vinyl Messi will spin tunes on stage to keep the afternoon going until 1 p.m. when Scott Lee Rock will take over the stage until the end of the day. In addition to the entertainment on stage, Jordan Block will also have a large amount of craft vendors and food options, plus World of Bounce is bringing their Lego Obstacle Course.

The Pet Costume Contest kicks off at noon in Washington Park, with guests able to enter their pet in the competition, or they can dress up with their pet as a duo costume. Pets will stroll around Washington Park for everyone to see as our judges prepare their decisions. There is no cost to participate, but donations are made as spectators vote for their favorite. All proceeds go to the HumanKIND Initiative in Ottawa.

Washington Park will also have a petting zoo, featuring Tupac the miniature horse, as well as the Kids Craft Zone where kids can create for free.

Spread across both parks will be over 50 craft and food vendors.

Click here to register for the Pie Eating Competition and here to register for the Pet Costume Contest.

The Jesse White Tumblers entertained the crowd along the parade route with their acrobatic skills Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, during Ottawa’s Fall Fest Parade. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Ottawa Fall Fest & Parade

The fun continues Sunday, Oct. 5, with the Ottawa Fall Festival and Parade in Jordan Block and downtown Ottawa from noon to 5 p.m. The parade steps off at noon, and the festival continues at 1 p.m. with live music, kids’ activities, a vendor market with dozens of participants from across the state, food trucks, fall treats and more. After the parade, the Jesse White Tumblers will perform on Court Street at 2 p.m.

Libido Funk Circus will perform on the Jordan Block Stage from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

For more information about the Fall Fest and Parade, visit the Facebook page.