Can’t-miss autumn events in Kendall County

The Halloween Egg Hunt is a twist on an old tradition as children wear a costume, bring a flashlight and container for eggs, and hunt in the darkness for candy-filled eggs.

Crisp autumn days are perfect for exploring and family fun, whether you’re strolling through the park, racing with friends or stepping into local history.

Explore all that Kendall County has to offer this season at these festivals, activities and events.

The Scarecrow Walk, featuring this Gnome scarecrow by Kristin Cyko of Baird and Warner Real Easte, will be available for viewing at Riverfront Park in Yorkville through Oct. 31. (Sandy Bressner)

Scarecrow Walk

Through Oct. 31

Riverfront Park (eastern end), 131 E. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville

Stroll among community-decorated scarecrows and vote for your favorites by scanning the park’s QR code.

Oswego Cemetery Walk

5:30-9:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

Oswego Township Cemetery oswegolandparkdistrict.org

Guided tours highlight the lives of early residents and pioneers. Advance registration required. Fees: $7 for residents, $10 for nonresidents.

Moonlight & Mies Tours

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site, 14520 River Road, Plano

edithfarnsworthhouse.org

Enjoy the historic home, seasonal art and the grounds under the full moon. Advance registration required. Tickets: $40.

Waa Kee Sha History Hike

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Waa Kee Sha Park, Oswego

oswegolandparkdistrict.org

Explore the history of the park and its trails. Ages 15 and older. Advance registration required. Fees: $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents.

Farnsworth Fall Festival

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12

Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site, 14520 River Road, Plano edithfarnsworthhouse.org

Celebrate art, nature and history with lawn games, en plein air painting and self-guided house tours. Artisan vendors, food and drinks available. Tickets: $10 for adults 16 and older, $5 for youth, free for children 2 and younger.

Halloween Egg Hunt & Costume Contest

6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17

Town Square, 301 N. Bridge St., Yorkville yorkville.il.us

Celebrate Halloween with a community egg hunt and costume contest.

Saw Wee Kee Fall Trail Run

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

Saw Wee Kee Park, Oswego

oswegolandparkdistrict.org

The Oswegoland Park District’s annual run invites participants to tackle twisting trails surrounded by wildflowers. Advance registration required; fees apply.

Yorkville Chamber Biz Boo Trick-or-Treat

Saturday, Oct. 18

Trick-or-treat at participating Yorkville businesses. Visit the Chamber website for locations.

Fall Fest at the Kendall County Fairgrounds

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 kendallcountyfairgrounds.org/2025-fall-fest

Enjoy an auto show, vendor market, live music, food and more. Free admission.

Fraidycat 5K, 8K and Meow Mile

9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26

Downtown Oswego

fraidycat5k.com

This annual family-friendly run features events for all ages, including the Meow Mile for younger runners. Awards given by age group.