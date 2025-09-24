5 Things to Do in Will County: Autumn Family Fun Fest in Plainfield, Wine & Ale Walk in Frankfort

- “Last Call Before Fall” (New Lenox): On Saturday, Sept. 27 from 1-5 p.m., the Village of New Lenox is hosting a festival with live music, food and activities for the whole family, including bounce houses and face painting. Click here for more information.
- Joliet Symphony Orchestra Concert: The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will kick off its new season with a concert at the University of St. Francis on Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28. Click here for more information.
- Frankfort Wine & Ale Walk: Stroll through the historic downtown area from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, visiting local shops and businesses while sampling a variety of wines and craft beers. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine or ale glass and a map of all the participating locations. Click here for more information.
- Autumn Family Fun Fest in Plainfield: The Plainfield Park District will host the Autumn Family Fun Fest at Eaton Forest Preserve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27. Enjoy a petting zoo, live entertainment, prairie maze, hayrides and more. Click here for more information.
- Blackberry Smoke in Joliet: Rock band Blackberry Smoke’s “Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour 2025,” with special guest Nat Myers, hits the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Sunday, Sept. 28 Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
The Scene