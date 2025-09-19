Fall foliage, historic charm: Visit Galena for a perfect fall getaway

There is no better place to experience the magic of the fall season than in Galena.

Known for its preserved 19th-century Main Street, rich history and stunning natural beauty, this charming town in far northwest Illinois is the perfect autumn weekend destination.

From exploring historical sites to hiking through vibrant fall foliage and sampling local wines, Galena offers a blend of adventure and relaxation that captures the essence of the season.

Eagle Ridge Resort in Galena is offering a Spooky Weekend Getaway special in October. (Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa)

Here are some things to do in Galena this fall:

Spooky Weekend Getaway at Eagle Ridge Resort

Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa is offering Spooky Weekend Getaways in October, which include lodging for two nights in a distinctive five-bedroom house, along with $75 to use throughout the resort. You’ll get two tickets to the Fear Forest at Shenandoah Riding Center, also located in Galena. Visit eagleridge.com to learn more and to book your stay at this luxurious resort.

Galena Main Street Walking Tours with General Grant

Join “General Ulysses S. Grant” for a one-hour walking tour of Galena’s Historic Main Street at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday mornings through November. Learn the stories of early Galena and General Grant in the Civil War. General Grant will share stories about the city’s buildings on the National Historic Registry and his experiences when his family owned a leather and saddlery shop more than 150 years ago. Tours begin at the DeSoto House Hotel, located at 230 S. Main Street. No reservations are necessary. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Galena Oktoberfest Pub Crawl – Friday, Oct. 3

Enjoy a night of fun on Galena’s historic Main Street as you hop from bar to bar. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Green Street Tavern in the DeSoto House Hotel before visiting a number of establishments, including Galena Taphouse, Gobbie’s Sports Pub and Eatery, Galena Brewing Company and more. Tickets include a commemorative cup, drink specials, and some giveaways. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Galena Oktoberfest – Saturday, Oct. 4

The 18th annual Galena Oktoberfest returns from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Depot Park. Enjoy cold beer and bratwurst while listening to the New Glarus Alphorns, or dance to some polka music. The Kinder Area will keep the kids entertained with the Great Pumpkin Lift, Big Jenga or Big Connect 4. The adults can test their strength in the Samuel Adams Stein Hoisting Competition. And don’t forget about the wiener dog races at 1:30 p.m. Visit galenalions.org for more information.

45th Annual Halloween Parade & Festival – Saturday, Oct. 25

Ghouls, ghosts, and goblins – as well as marching bands, hot air balloons and spectacular floats – will take over Galena’s Main Street for the largest Halloween parade in the area! The parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce. Shuttles will be available to bring guests from parking areas to Main Street. galenachamber.com

A staff member at Fergedaboudit Vineyard and Winery pours a drink for a customer from the tasting room. (Cody Cutter)

Visit Galena’s many wineries & breweries

For visitors looking to unwind with a drink, Galena’s beverage scene offers a delightful mix of local craftsmanship and classic flavors. The area is home to Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, Fergedaboudit Winery, Massbach Ridge Winery, Rocky Waters Vineyard & Winery, Orchard Landing & Galena Cider Co., Blaum Bros. Distilling Co., Highway 20 Brewing Company, Mud Run Beer Co. and more.

Apple River Canyon State Park

If you’re hoping to avoid the crowds and enjoy a serene weekend in nature among the beautiful fall colors, check out nearby Apple Canyon State Park. The area was formed by the Apple River, and has limestone bluffs, deep ravines, springs, streams and, of course, a canyon. The park offers camping, hiking and fishing. dnr.illinois.gov/parks/park.applerivercanyon.html

Horseshoe Mound Preserve

Marvel at the gorgeous vistas at this 200-acre park, which has a gathering area, viewing scopes and scenic outlooks. The hiking trails throughout the area offer views of Galena, as well as distant views of Dubuque, Iowa, the Mississippi River and southern Wisconsin. jdcf.org/our-preserves/horseshoe-moun

Fear Forest Haunted Trail

Shenandoah Riding Center in Galena is home to “Fear Forest,” a haunted trail experience on Fridays and Saturdays in October. Experience this spooky walk through the woods, where the only light to guide you is from the moon and stars. The hike usually takes about 20-30 minutes. Music, food and drink will be available for purchase from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information on dates and times, click here.

Of course, Galena is a great place for shopping. Wander along Main Street and browse more than 125 storefronts featuring clothing, jewelry, collectibles, specialty items, gifts and more.

Check out visitgalena.org for even more events happening in Galena this fall and holiday season.