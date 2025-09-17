Rappers Ludacris, Timbaland to perform at Tacos and Tequila Festival in Geneva Sept. 20

Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, home of the Kane County Cougars, will host the second annual Tacos and Tequila Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Step back into the vibrant era of ‘90s and 2000s hip hop at the second annual Chicago Tacos and Tequila Festival, produced by Social House Entertainment from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Kane County Cougars’ stadium in Geneva.

The fest will showcase live performances from world-renowned hip-hop artists Ludacris, Timbaland, Trick Daddy, Trina, David Banner, Paul Wall, Bubba Sparxxx, Murphy Lee and DJ Ashton Martin.

Attendees must be 21 or older to enter and can enjoy:

Live performances from hip-hop legends

Chicago’s noted taco chefs

Hand-crafted margaritas

Tequila tasting lounge

Lucha Libre wrestling

Exotic car showcases

Chihuahua beauty pageant

Salsa and queso competition

Art installations, photo ops and more

According to a news release, the throwback hip-hop festival, which has enjoyed success in Kansas City, Missouri, Dallas Fort Worth, Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Winnipeg, Canada, now presents Chicago’s turn to enjoy the event at Northwestern Medicine Field, home of the Kane County Cougars.

Northwestern Medicine Field is located at 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva.

General admission passes start at $79 and VIP passes start at $169. Tickets are on sale now at tacosandtequilafestival.com/market/chicago/.