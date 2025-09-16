Where to find Kendall County’s best burger for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is Thursday, Sept. 18!

It’s the perfect time to celebrate one of America’s most beloved comfort foods. For Kendall County residents and visitors, the search for the perfect burger is an adventure, with local pubs and grills offering their unique take on this classic.

From creative gourmet burgers to classic hometown favorites, here are the best places for a burger, as voted on by Shaw Local audiences in the 2025 Kendall County Best of the Fox contest.

Best Place for a Burger: Burnt Barrel Social, 508 Center Parkway A, Yorkville

Burnt Barrel Social is the place to go for the best burger in Kendall County, according to Record Newspaper readers. The comfortable lounge vibe is the perfect atmosphere to enjoy a relaxed meal with family and friends. Try their 10-ounce Angus patty burgers, with cheese and optional toppings like sauteed mushrooms, onion straws, fried egg, jalapeños, thick cut bacon and more. Burnt Barrel Social is also known for their hand-crafted cocktails and vast selection of bourbons, whiskeys, ryes and scotch. For more information, visit burntbarrelsocial.com.

One of the Best: Rowdy’s, 210 S. Bridge St., Yorkville

Rowdy’s in Yorkville serves up one of the best burgers in the county! The laid-back, casual vibe is a great place to kick back, watch a game and enjoy a meal with their famous Bloody Marys. The variety of burgers on the menu includes the Bridge Street Burger, with grilled onions and mushrooms, bacon, American and Swiss cheeses; the Big Mac Daddy, with mac and cheese bites and spicy ranch; and the Corned Beef Burger, with corned beef, pickles, onions, Swiss cheese and Rowdy sauce. For more information, visit rowdysbarandgrill.com.

One of the Best: Old Tyme Inn, 109 S. Main St., Sandwich

While technically in DeKalb County, Old Tyme Inn is worth the drive for Kendall County residents, as it was voted one of the best by Record Newspaper audiences! Just like the name suggests, Old Tyme Inn has a lively, historic atmosphere and classic American pub fare. Their self-described “famous burgers” are half-pound premium beef patties, with both classic burgers and specialty burgers, like the Olive Burger, Western Burger, Bacon Swiss Burger and more. Don’t forget to ask about the special Burger of the Month! Visit Old Tyme’s Facebook page for more information.