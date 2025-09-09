Where to find the best breakfast in Kendall County

Grace Coffee and Wine in Yorkville offers cafe-style drinks and eats, as well as sit-down options, in a cozy, open environment. (Shaw Media)

Breakfast is more than just fuel for the day—it’s a chance to slow down, sip some coffee and enjoy a favorite meal with friends or family.

Whether you’re craving a stack of fluffy pancakes, a hearty skillet, or a cozy café pastry, Kendall County has plenty of local spots worth waking up for.

To find the best places for breakfast in Kendall County, we asked our readers to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox contest. The results are in, and here are the top-rated breakfast restaurants, as voted by audiences.

A display window allows customers to see the bakery items for sale at Grace Coffee and Wine in Yorkville. (Shaw Media)

Best Place for Breakfast: Grace Coffee & Wine, 42 W. Countryside Parkway, Yorkville

Grace Coffee & Wine is a locally owned cafe where you’ll always find fresh food and fresh-brewed coffee. Enjoy an Intelligentsia Coffee hot or cold brew, espresso, cappuccino or a variety of flavored lattes. The food menu includes breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, French toast flight, loaded frittata, egg bites and wraps, Greek yogurt, steel-cut oatmeal, a variety of pastries and baked goods, and more. Visit gracecoffeeandwine.com for more information.

One of the Best: Star 34 Cafe, 336 W. Church St., Sandwich

While technically in DeKalb County, this cafe is so good, it’s worth the short drive for Kendall County residents! This family restaurant serves breakfast and brunch, with a huge menu. From classics like biscuits & gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs and omelettes, to specialties like cinnamon roll pancakes, very berry French toast and a variety of combo meals, there’s truly something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. Visit Star 34’s Facebook page for more information.

The Riverview Diner is located at the corner of South East River Road (Route 25) at Mill Street in downtown Montgomery. The restaurant has been a popular dining spot for years. (John Etheredge)

One of the Best: Riverview Diner, 1420 SE River Road, Montgomery

Enjoy your breakfast overlooking the Fox River at this popular Montgomery restaurant. If you love omelettes, you’ll love Riverview. The menu includes more than 15 omelettes, Chicago-style skillets, French toast, Belgian waffles, pancakes, Swedish crepes, eggs and more. Visit riverviewdiner.com for more information.