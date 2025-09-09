Where to find the best breakfast in Kendall County

Breakfast is more than just fuel for the day—it’s a chance to slow down, sip some coffee and enjoy a favorite meal with friends or family.
Whether you’re craving a stack of fluffy pancakes, a hearty skillet, or a cozy café pastry, Kendall County has plenty of local spots worth waking up for.
To find the best places for breakfast in Kendall County, we asked our readers to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox contest. The results are in, and here are the top-rated breakfast restaurants, as voted by audiences.
Best Place for Breakfast: Grace Coffee & Wine, 42 W. Countryside Parkway, Yorkville
Grace Coffee & Wine is a locally owned cafe where you’ll always find fresh food and fresh-brewed coffee. Enjoy an Intelligentsia Coffee hot or cold brew, espresso, cappuccino or a variety of flavored lattes. The food menu includes breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, French toast flight, loaded frittata, egg bites and wraps, Greek yogurt, steel-cut oatmeal, a variety of pastries and baked goods, and more. Visit gracecoffeeandwine.com for more information.
One of the Best: Star 34 Cafe, 336 W. Church St., Sandwich
While technically in DeKalb County, this cafe is so good, it’s worth the short drive for Kendall County residents! This family restaurant serves breakfast and brunch, with a huge menu. From classics like biscuits & gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs and omelettes, to specialties like cinnamon roll pancakes, very berry French toast and a variety of combo meals, there’s truly something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. Visit Star 34’s Facebook page for more information.
One of the Best: Riverview Diner, 1420 SE River Road, Montgomery
Enjoy your breakfast overlooking the Fox River at this popular Montgomery restaurant. If you love omelettes, you’ll love Riverview. The menu includes more than 15 omelettes, Chicago-style skillets, French toast, Belgian waffles, pancakes, Swedish crepes, eggs and more. Visit riverviewdiner.com for more information.