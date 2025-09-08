‘Paint the Town: En Plein Air’ art festival set for Sept. 12-14 in Ottawa

An in-progress plein air painting by Amanda Weygand Zehr stands on the bridge at Nell's Woodland in Ottawa. (Provided by Amanda Weygand Zehr)

Ottawa is rolling out its canvas for a new celebration of the arts this fall.

From Sept. 12-14, the City of Ottawa Arts Committee will host the inaugural Paint the Town: En Plein Air Festival, inviting artists and spectators to experience the vibrant beauty of Starved Rock Country through outdoor painting and community events. The festival includes over $5,000 in prizes for participating artists.

Plein air painting, which derives its name from the French term for “painting outdoors,” originated in the 19th century when artists began leaving their studios to capture natural light and scenery firsthand. This approach allowed painters to work directly from their environment, observing changing colors, weather and atmosphere that may have otherwise gone unnoticed if they were painting from sketches and notes.

Today, plein air is more popular than ever, thanks in part to artists sharing their painting processes on social media and growing interest in plein air gatherings hosted in scenic locales. With artists often traveling across several states to enjoy unique and picturesque painting spots, Starved Rock Country is primed to be a perfect destination to host an open air painting festival.

Ottawa is rich with visual inspiration for plein air painting. The city features tree-lined streets, preserved architecture and views of the Illinois and Fox Rivers. From the brickwork of historic churches to the serenity of Nell’s Woodland nature preserve, Buffalo Rock State Park and Dayton Bluffs Preserve, Ottawa provides a diverse backdrop for all manner of landscape painters.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, Sept. 12, with guided bus and hiking tours designed to spark inspiration and showcase some of Ottawa’s popular plein air spots. Two evening tours beginning at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. will highlight local landmarks, streetscapes and natural gems. For nature lovers, a hike through Nell’s Woodland offers a tranquil introduction to one of Ottawa’s scenic natural spaces.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, registered artists will take to the streets and green spaces of Ottawa for a full day of painting “en plein air.” Participants are free to set up in any public spaces within city limits, turning the entire community into a living gallery of works-in-progress. Paint The Town invites spectators to watch the creative process unfold and wander between painting locations to observe artists craft their next masterpiece.

The event builds to a crescendo on Sunday, Sept. 14, with the Awards Exhibition at Nell’s Woodland. All completed pieces must be submitted by 8 a.m. for judging. Starting at 10 a.m., the public is invited to view the final works, cheer on the winners and shop during the Easel Sales. At 11 a.m., Nell’s Woodland Arts Day kicks off, featuring live art demonstrations, food vendors, guided hikes and family-friendly activities.

For more information, visit the City of Ottawa Arts Committee’s Facebook page.