August Hill Winery’s Wine on the Hill, Cave Tasting events continue through the fall

August Hill Winery's "Wine on the Hill" events run May through October at the Peru location. (August Hill Winery)

Enjoy your favorite wines along with gorgeous views of the Illinois Valley countryside at August Hill Winery’s Wine on the Hill events, which feature live music in the afternoons, or a Cave Tasting Experience. The popular seasonal events run through October.

Relax on their expansive hillside in Peru, while sipping your favorite August Hill or Illinois Sparkling Co. creations. These events provide fresh air, beautiful scenery and a relaxing atmosphere – perfect for a weekend afternoon with friends or family.

“We started Wine on the Hill in June of 2020, where our wine fans could safely enjoy wine by the bottle on our large and spacious hillside while listening to live music,” said Susanne Bullock, marketing manager at August Hill Winery. “While hanging out on the hill, visitors can get a nice view of our vineyard, too. And because wine and food pair so nicely, we invite guests to bring food for a picnic during their visit.”

Wine on the Hill

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 26

Grab your friends or significant other for an afternoon on the winery’s sprawling hillside. Wine by the glass or bottle, wine flights, August Hill Chill drinks and charcuterie boxes with cheese spread, crackers, meat sticks and other treats are available. Reservations are not required, and entry is free. If you’re looking to visit on a specific date, you also can book a “Reservation to Relax,” and the staff will prepare two Adirondack chairs, shade umbrella, two bottled waters and snacks.

While sipping your wine, enjoy live music on the hill from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Performers from a wide variety of music genres will rotate each weekend, including acoustic, R&B, funk, rock, pop, alternative and more.

August Hill Winery vineyard (Photo provided by August Hill Winery)

Cave Tasting Experience

Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 26

If the weather isn’t cooperating, enjoy your wine in August Hill’s winery caves in Peru, which is where the wines are produced and stored. Tours are limited to 20 people, and are about 45 minutes long. The Cave Tasting Experience includes six August Hill Wine or Illinois Sparkling Co. selections and a take-home signature wine glass.

“The Cave Tasting Experience takes wine fans on a fun and educational 45-minute wine journey, where they learn about our history, our wines and our process,” Bullock said.

For more information about Wine on the Hill or to arrange a Cave Tasting Experience or Reservation to Relax, visit augusthillwinery.com.

Wine on the Hill and the Cave Tasting Experience are held at the Peru location, not at the tasting room, which is located in Utica.