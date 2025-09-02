54th annual Homestead Festival set for Sept. 4-7 in Princeton

Boggios Orchard and Produce float had a giant ear of corn during the Homestead Festival Parade on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn for Shaw Local News )

The 54th annual Homestead Festival, an end-of-summer tradition in the Illinois Valley, returns Sept. 4-7 in Princeton.

The festival honors Rev. Owen Lovejoy’s contributions to the Underground Railroad and offers a blend of historical experiences and modern-day fun.

From a Main Street parade and a classic car show to a flea market and live entertainment, the festival highlights Bureau County and offers something for everyone.

Live Music

Enjoy performances from Electric Avenue: “The ’80s MTV Experience” on Thursday, Sept. 4; Rodeo Drive and Infinity on Friday, Sept. 5 and Midnight Rider on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Car Show

The 45th annual car show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7 on South Main Street. More than 20 classes of vehicles will be on display and judged for trophies.

Craft Show

Dozens of vendors will line the Bureau County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 7 for the craft show. Browse home decor items, handmade jewelry, sculpture, art and much more.

Homestead Festival Parade

The parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 from North Main Street and travels about 2 miles before finishing at South Main Street. This year’s parade marshals are Dr. Barbara Swalve Everett and Dr. Richard Everett.

Additional events happening throughout the weekend include a pie-eating contest, baby contest, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Euchre tournament, tug fest, Underground Railroad 5K race, kids activities, BBQ contest and much more.

Tours of the Owen Lovejoy Homestead will be ongoing throughout the festival.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, visit homesteadfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.