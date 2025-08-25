Boutique resorts and charming B&Bs perfect for northern Illinois getaways

The Cherry Tree Inn on Friday, April 25, 20205, as the “Exes of Christmas Past,” is filmed at the inn in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Make the end of summer more memorable by planning a getaway at a unique resort or bed & breakfast in northern Illinois.

Whether it’s the rustic charm of a bed and breakfast or the full-service amenities of a resort near a lake, these destinations offer a blend of simple pleasures.

If you prefer a personal touch, bed and breakfasts offer a magical experience. Tucked into neighborhoods and towns, B&Bs are often lovingly restored homes, each with their own identity, character and story.

At the Cherry Tree Inn B&B in Woodstock, the charm and celebrated history of this special B&B starts at the door and continues for your entire stay.

“You may recognize our home from the movie ‘Groundhog Day’,” said owner Lori Miarecki. “This is the home where actor Bill Murray stayed. Yes, it’s the same house.”

This famous & historic Victorian Bed and Breakfast offers all of the comforts you would expect, including delicious food prepared by award-winning cooks; a variety of beautifully designed rooms; and special unexpected indulgences, like flowers from the garden and soothing chocolates. In addition, it’s located a few blocks from the noted Woodstock Square filled with quaint shops, antique shops, farmers’ markets, and the Woodstock Opera House.

Lori and her husband George, who grew up in Woodstock, fell in love with the Cherry Tree Inn when they came back to attend an event and stayed there for five days in June 2017.

“I planned everything I would do if it were mine,” Lori said. “On the third day we were here, we found out it was for sale. I asked a ton of questions and to make a long story short, I wrote an entire business plan while George slept on the plane and we ended up returning to Woodstock and buying the house in August 2017.”

Being friendly innkeepers just comes naturally to the Miareckis.

“The Cherry Tree Inn B&B is a passion and lifestyle, not a job,” Lori said. “Getting to share the joy and history with others is a privilege. I can’t fix the world, but I can make my perfect little postage stamp of what I want the world to be. Real people making real connections. You can check our reviews and see what our guests have to say.”

Summer resorts abound throughout Northern Illinois and Wisconsin. The Harbor Inn in Ottawa is a magnificent resort community built around a vibrant marina on the Illinois River. Make this resort haven your home base as you discover and explore the spectacular Starved Rock area.

You can enjoy all of the local outdoor activities, such as biking, fishing, pickleball and hiking, plus dining pleasures and lively music events. There are cottage rentals for family fun and privacy and pet friendly options so your furry friend can take walks with you and join the action.

The cottages at Harbor Inn located in the Illinois River Valley area. (Photo provided by Harbor Inn)

Take advantage of the surrounding area, too.

“While at the Harbor Inn, we also invite you to visit our historic downtown in Ottawa,” said Donna Reynolds of the Ottawa Visitors Center. “Stroll the streets and enjoy our boutiques and restaurants. We’re proud of our nostalgic small-town America charm that defines our area. Our theme is ‘The Middle of Everywhere’ and you will be smack in the middle of a vibrant tourist destination.”

Slow down, reconnect and discover new adventures. It’s time to have the freedom of unscheduled days and spontaneous trips while enjoying the hospitality of beloved resorts and local bed and breakfast inns.

Additional resorts and bed & breakfasts in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin

Algonquin

Victorian Rose Garden Bed and Breakfast

314 Washington St., Algonquin

847-854-9667

victorianrosegarden.com

Built in 1886, the Victorian Rose Garden is part of the historic district of downtown Algonquin. The house was plaqued by the McHenry Historical Society and the Algonquin Historic Commission in 1994. It was rated as the best Reader’s Choice B&B in McHenry County and is located near charming shops and highly rated restaurants.

Galena

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena

815-777-5000

eagleridge.com

Eagle Ridge Resort in Galena (Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa)

Situated in the beautiful Galena Territory, this stunning year-round resort and spa is surrounded by 6,800 acres of rolling hills, vistas, and the beautiful 225-acre Lake Galena. Enjoy luxury accommodations and dining. Summer activities include golf, foot golf, pickleball, hiking, biking, ziplining, boating, fishing and much more.

Geneva

Oscar Swan Country Inn

1800 West State St., Geneva

630-232-0173

oscarswan.com

The Oscar Swan Country Inn has a bit of a magical air. Built in 1902, this tranquil estate is a popular location for those getting away from it all - couples celebrating their nuptials; family celebrations; business meetings and other occasions. Seasonal events are open to the public year round. The charming Downtown Geneva shopping district is a few minutes away.

Lake Geneva

The Geneva Inn

N2009 S Lake Shore Dr.

Lake Geneva, WI

262-248-5680

genevainn.com

This quaint and cozy inn is located on the southern tip of Geneva Lake and provides spectacular

views of the lake. Spacious and luxurious rooms invite a relaxing stay. Fine dining with classic Wisconsin dishes. Explore the Lake Geneva area for endless fun.

The French Country Inn

W4190 W End Road

Lake Geneva, WI

262-374-5999

frenchcountryinn.com

This family-friendly hotel exudes its own special charming atmosphere as it overlooks Lake Como. Its beautiful and secluded location served in the past as a respite for notorious Chicago gangsters like George “Bugs” Moran. The Getaway Restaurant is on site offering classic breakfast choices and Italian specialties for dinner.