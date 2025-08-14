Conjuring nightmares: Six Flags Great America’s Fright Fest unveils new thrills, haunted mazes

Kids Boo Fest at Six Flags Great America includes costume contests and a trick-or-treat trail. (Photo provided by Great America. )

Roller coaster buffs will have to hurry to ride Raging Bull before it temporarily closes for a full repaint, but there are plenty of other big events planned for visitors to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

A fan favorite, the last day to ride the tallest and longest roller coaster at the park is Aug. 18. It’s being painted the same colors — orange tracks and maroon supports — just refreshed, park officials say. There is no defined timeline at this point.

Coming up is Viva La Fiesta, a celebration of the vibrant cultures and traditions of Latin America with music, authentic food, speciality cocktails and colorful entertainment, running Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 16-17 and 23-24.

Rumbamena, an international dance company will perform Aug. 23 and Manteca Blue & The Latin Corner will blend Latin jazz and party rhythms Aug. 24.

Enter the new “The Conjuring” maze at your own risk during Six Flags Great America’s Fright Fest. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America)

That’s a prelude to Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS, the park’s premier fall event returning for a 34th season on weekends and select nights Sept. 13 through Nov. 2, the park announced Tuesday.

The annual event combines pulse-pounding rides in the dark with immersive experiences, including a new haunted maze inspired by “The Conjuring” along with two returning mazes based on the “Saw” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movie franchises.

Prepare to be scared during Six Flags Great America’s Fright Fest, which includes a haunted maze based on “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America. )

Three new scare zones — Oddities: Circus of Madness, Head Bangerz and Los Muertos — are debuting this year, bringing the total experiences to five haunted mazes and seven scare zones. Plus, new stage shows “The Wraths” and “Wake the Dead” join “Love at First Fright” and “Ringmaster’s Cabaret.”

For the younger set, Kids Boo Fest is a scare-free event in which Hometown Square is transformed into Pumpkin Hollow with seasonal decor and family-friendly entertainment and activities including a costume contest, trick-or-treat trail and corn maize.

Also returning is the Oktoberfest Food Festival featuring seasonal craft brews and a menu of German-inspired fare available on the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio.

Visit sixflags.com/greatamerica for details.