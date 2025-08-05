5 things to do in McHenry County: Lakemoor Fest, ‘Monarchs & Music’ in Crystal Lake and more

- Lakemoor Fest (Lakemoor): This festival runs from Friday, Aug. 8 to Saturday, Aug. 9, and features live music, food, kids fishing derby, fireworks and other family-friendly activities at Morrison Park. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Concerts in the Park (Algonquin): The Village of Algonquin’s summer concert series continues at Towne Park Thursday, Aug. 7, with The Boy Band Night, who will perform hits from Backstreet Boys, ‘NSYNC, One Direction and more. Food trucks will have food available for purchase.
- Summer Sunday Music Series (McHenry): On Sunday, Aug. 10 from 1-4 p.m., enjoy a free outdoor concert at Miller Point Amphitheater along the Fox River. The artist scheduled to perform is Wade Frazier.
- Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park (McHenry): On Thursday, Aug. 7, enjoy this market with live music, food trucks and vendors. The McHenry City Band will perform. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Monarchs and Music: On Sunday, Aug. 10 from 12:30 to 4:15 p.m., head to Crystal Lake Main Beach for a Monarch Fair. The event will feature games, activities, and everything about butterflies, accompanied by live music. crystallakeparks.org/special-events
