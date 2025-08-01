Sauk Valley’s favorite spot for lunch

Steak and shrimp platter for two, served at Kelly's in Sterling. (Photo provided by Kellys)

Earlier this year, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s Sauk Valley Favorites contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Place for Lunch.

FAVORITE: Kelly’s, 218 Locust St., Sterling

A little bit Irish, a little bit Mexican, you’ll find hints of both cultures at this popular Sterling bar and grill. Kelly’s has been family-owned since 1952, when it was the place to go for a drink after work. Kelly’s began serving food in 1984 (both American and Mexican dishes), including a variety of tacos, tostadas, burritos, Mexican pizza, enchiladas and more. Traditional pub food on the menu includes wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Enjoy a Guinness draught or one of Kelly’s signature cocktails, like the pumpkin martini, pumpkin old fashioned, Lady Shirley and more! kellysinc.com

Nancy Kelly-McDonnell (left) and Sally Kelly have owned their family bar and restaurant business, Kelly's, since 1984 in downtown Sterling. The sisters-in-law and Sally's late husband Dan Kelly took over the business from Nancy and Dan's father, Ed Kelly, who owned its previous incarnation, Ed and John's Flamingo Tap, with business partner John Flock when it opened elsewhere downtown in 1952. (Cody Cutter)

One of the Favorites: Arthur’s Deli, various locations

Arthur’s Garden Deli has three locations in the Sauk Valley – Rock Falls, Sterling and Dixon (and a fourth in Rock Island in the Quad Cities). Arthur’s has been a family-owned deli since 1977, serving fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, salads, baked potato soup, pasta salads, fresh fruit bowls and more. Everything is prepared fresh daily. Don’t forget to top off your meal with a cup or cone of creamy frozen yogurt or a slice of decadent cheesecake. Locations: 2312 E. Lincolnway, Sterling; 1133 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; 1405 1st Ave., Rock Falls. arthursgardendeli.com

Uncle B's Bar & Grill in Amboy (Photo provided by Uncle B's Bar & Grill )

One of the Favorites: Uncle B’s Bar and Grill, 310 E. Joe Dr., Amboy

You’ll find Uncle B’s on the north end of Amboy, where guests can enjoy a cold drink and a hot meal on the beautiful outdoor patio. The large menu has a wide variety of cuisines, with appetizers like Bayou Balls, guac bites, shiitake potstickers and more. Entrees include a variety of quesadillas, chicken strips and sandwiches like Philly Cheesesteak, pulled pork, grilled cheese, burgers, meatloaf sandwich, gyros and more. For more information, visit Uncle B’s Facebook page.

