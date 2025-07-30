5 Things to Do: Ogle County Fair, Disney’s ‘Frozen’ musical, Hot Dog Day

A car takes a hit in the Bonestock heat of the demolition derby at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Ogle County Fair (July 30 - Aug. 3): Head to the Ogle County Fair Grounds in Oregon for a full slate of traditional fair activities. This includes grandstand events like the Illini Stock & Tractor Pull and the Big Hat Rodeo, as well as a carnival, fair food and more. Click here for a full schedule and more information. Sterling Municipal Band Concert (Wednesday, July 30): The Sterling Municipal Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. with a guest conductor from Traughber Middle School, Oswego, Rachel Maxwell, and a pre-show by the Jerry-Criss Band at 6:15 p.m. Hot Dog Day (Friday, Aug. 1): A long-standing tradition in downtown Sterling, this event features 25 cent hot dogs, chips and bottled water at various locations, along with sidewalk sales, a car wash, and a fun fair. Grilling begins at 11 a.m. and continues until sold out or 2 p.m. The Fun Fair will be at the Sterling Marketplace from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Disney’s “Frozen” at Timber Lake Playhouse (Aug. 1-17): Catch a performance of Disney’s “Frozen” The Musical at Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll. The stage adaptation of the Disney classic is filled with stunning visuals, beloved characters and unforgettable songs. Visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for more information. Dixon Municipal Band Concert (July 31): The Dixon Municipal Band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Page Park Bandshell.

