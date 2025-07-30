5 Things to Do in Will County: Rockin’ the Ville, Joliet Slammers and more

- “The Australian Pink Floyd Show” at Rialto Square Theatre (Joliet): On Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m., experience this highly regarded tribute band as they bring their “Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour” to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. Visit rialtosquare.com for ticket information.
- Enjoy “Rockin’ The Ville” Summer Concert Series (Romeoville): On Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m., head to Deer Crossing Park for a free outdoor concert featuring indie, alt, pop and rock band The Red Roses. Click here for more information.
- Catch a Joliet Slammers Baseball Game (Joliet): Friday, Aug. 1 Joliet Slammers vs. New Jersey Jackals at 6:35 p.m., followed by fireworks! On Saturday, Aug. 2, the Slammers vs. New Jersey Jackals at 6:05 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 3, the Slammers vs. New Jersey Jackals at 1:05 p.m.
- Downtown Joliet Kidz Fest: The Downtown Joliet Partnership will host this free family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2. Activities include bumper cars, pony rides, magic shows, inflatable slides and more, for kids under 12. Visit jolietccp.com/kidz-fest for more information.
- Herbert Trackman Planetarium Shows (Joliet Junior College): Enjoy free public shows at the planetarium. This Thursday, July 31, enjoy “Khrumka and the Magic Rocket.” More shows are expected to be announced for August. Click here for more information.
The Scene