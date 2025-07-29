Destination Asia Festival at Morton Arboretum Aug. 2 & 3

Immerse yourself in Asian culture without stepping foot on a plane at the Morton Arboretum’s Destination Asia Festival Aug. 2-3.

Enjoy authentic Asian cuisine, live music and traditional dances and artwork that celebrates the diversity of Asian countries and cultures.

Morton Arboretum’s Destination Asia Festival is Aug. 2-3. (John Weinstein)

The festival also includes a Bonsai Show from the Prairie State Bonsai Society both Saturday and Sunday.

While there, explore the arboretum’s Temperate Asia Collection, which includes many trees and shrubs from temperate Asian countries—including China, Japan and Korea.

Admission to the festival is included with general arboretum tickets.

The arboretum will also host Anime Night on Thursday, Aug. 21. Th event will feature crafts, anime and manga workshops, live performances of Japanese city pop music, and authentic Japanese foods.

