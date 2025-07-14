Country star Bailey Zimmerman announced as headliner for McHenry Music Fest

Country music star Bailey Zimmerman has been announced as the final headliner for McHenry Music Festival, which is set for Sept. 12-14 in McHenry’s Petersen Park.

Event organizers had been teasing the announcement for weeks, and the secret was finally revealed Monday morning. Zimmerman will headline Sunday, Sept. 14. Other performers that night include hip hop star Flo Rida, Bryan Martin and Bella Cain.

According to a news release, Zimmerman’s latest songs “Holding On,” “Holy Smokes” and “New to Country” mark a new chapter for Zimmerman since the release of his 2023 album “Religiously.” The album featured the hit single of the same name, and was a Top 3 album on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Zimmerman’s hit singles include “Where It Ends,” “Fall In Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place.” He’s received numerous award nominations from Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music, People’s Choice Country Awards and more. He’s performed on shows like “Good Morning America,” “Today,” ESPN’s “College Game Day” and more.

Additional festival headliners include country star Sam Hunt on Friday, Sept. 12 and Slightly Stoopid on Saturday, Sept. 13.

"Bringing artists like Sam Hunt, Bailey Zimmerman and others to a small community like ours is truly something special—and extremely rare,“ McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said. ”With major markets like Milwaukee and Chicago nearby, there’s no shortage of opportunities for these artists, which makes it even more meaningful that they’re coming here. None of this would be possible without the incredible support from our community and local businesses."

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit mchenrymusicfest.com.