5 Things to Do: Pride Fest in Woodstock and a park picnic in Huntley

Casey Moffitt waves flags ask she marches with the Stryker group during the Woodstock PrideFest Parade on Sunday, June 9, 2024, around the historic Woodstock Square. The Pride parade returns at 11 a.m. Sunday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Pride Fest: The 7th annual Woodstock PrideFest will be held Saturday and Sunday at the historic Woodstock Square. The Pride parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by a festival from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday with live entertainment, speakers, food and vendors. A fun run, puppy parade and pub crawl will be held on Saturday. Stop by the Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock, located at 225 W. Calhoun St., to view a portion of the AIDS Memorial Quilt. Check out more information on Woodstock’s PrideFest here: Woodstockilpride.com.

Picnic in the park: Join a community picnic during the Huntley Park District’s Picnic in the Park from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Deicke Park, located at 11419 Route 47, Huntley. The free event will have food on-site for purchase, lawn games, activities and a family-friendly DJ. Stay after the sun sets for an outdoor showing of “The Sandlot.” More information on Huntley’s Picnic in the Park can be found here: Huntleyparks.org/events/picnic-in-the-park-2025.

Get hooked on fishing and mark conservation district reopening: Bring the family for a day of fishing during the McHenry County Conservation District’s Hooked on Fishing events from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday in Cary and Harvard. The free event will have fishing gear to borrow and plenty of prizes for catches. Saturday’s event will be held at Lake Atwood at the Hollows in Cary and Sunday’s is at Rush Creek in Harvard. Registration is required. Also Saturday, MCCD will mark the reopening of Lake Atwood at the Hollows after renovations – including a new fishing pier, trail and kayak launch – with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting. Find more details on Hooked on Fishing events and register here: Facebook.com/DiscoverMCCD.

Art show: Explore the True Colors art event from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Starline Factory, located at 300 W. Front St., Harvard. There will be a juried art show, live music, food, drinks and art galleries on display. View open art studios from up and coming talent to established artists and shop the vendor market. Admission is $10 and children ages 16 and under are free. Find more information on the True Colors art event at Starline Factory here: Starlinefactory.com/art-events.

Art auction: View and bid on mini masterpieces created by local residents at the Raue Center for the Arts 6x6 Art Auction and Fundraiser 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Raue, located at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. See and bid on the artwork in person while mingling and enjoying tasty treats. New this year is a kids gallery of painting created by children ages 12 and under. Awards and prizes will be presented to winners of best art voted by the committee and attendees. Check out more details on the Raue Center’s 6x6 Art Auction and Fundraiser here: Rauecenter.org/6x6-project-auction-reception.

