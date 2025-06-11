5 Things to Do in Will County: Free fishing days

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering free fishing days Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

1. Concerts on the Hill: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Featured artists: Dem 2 Guys (Rat Pack/ American classics), Stagehand Band, Local 124 IATSE (classic rock). Free outdoor concert. Bring chairs and blankets. Concessions and cash bar available. Picnic baskets welcome. For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

2. The Rockin’ Fenderskirts: 7-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Settlers’ Park, 24403 W. Lockport St., Plainfield. Enjoy an evening of music. Terraced seating is available, attendees are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and bug spray. Concessions, including popcorn and snacks, are available for sale. For more information, visit plainfieldil.gov.

3. Free Fishing Days: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Fish for free and enjoy daily giveaways, promo items and treats. All ages. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4. Boeing Boeing: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Curtain Call’s Front Street Theatre: 11112 Front St., Mokena. The story follows the misadventures of Bernard, a bachelor who thinks he’s got life perfectly scheduled with three glamorous airline stewardess fiancées – until all three come to town on the same weekend. For tickets and more information, visit ccctheatre.com or call the box office at 708-607-2281.

5. Chris Young: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, New Lenox Village Commons, 145-199 Veterans Pkwy., New Lenox. Concert is general admission, rain or shine and open to all ages. Purchase tickets at NewLenox.net or call New Lenox Village Hall at 815-462.6400.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.