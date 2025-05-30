Blind Melon, The Smoking Popes headline Dixon’s 2025 Petunia Festival

Blind Melon, a 90s alternative band that shot to fame with the smash 1993 single “No Rain” will headline the Dixon Petunia Festival, which will also bring Chicago punk rockers The Smoking Popes to the Sauk Valley.

The 61st annual Petunia Fest, one of the area’s most-anticipated summer festivals, is July 3-6 at Riverfront Park in downtown Dixon.

Mirabilia plays the Reagan stage Thursday, July 4, 2024 at Dixon’s Petunia Fest. (Alex T. Paschal)

Blind Melon will perform at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3 on the Main Stage, while The Smoking Popes will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., just before Blind Melon’s headlining set.

Other bands scheduled to perform throughout the festival include BAJA, Kirkland, Two Hype Crew, Sheezit, verygently, Tyler Braden and more.

Spectators watch as fireworks illuminate the sky Monday, July 3, 2023 at Petunia Fest in Dixon. 90’s rock band Everclear finished off the weekend after the fireworks with a show on the main stage in downtown Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Of course, live music is just one part of this family-friendly event. The carnival will run each day during the festival and will have unlimited ride specials. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6 from St. Mary’s School and will march to Dixon High School. The fireworks will light up the sky over Riverfront Park Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

A bicyclist rides the path past Petunia Fest carnival rides in Dixon Monday, June 26, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Additional events include a dog parade, bags tournament, Bingo, car show, family fun night and more, plus plenty of food and drinks.

For a complete lineup of all the events and activities, visit. petuniafestival.org.