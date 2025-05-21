McDonald’s coming to north Sycamore

Rain mucks-up the construction site for a new McDonald's in Sycamore on May 21, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A Chicago-based fast-food chain has a new location coming to the intersection of Plank Road and Route 23 in northern Sycamore.

McDonald’s, which has more than 13,000 locations in the U.S., has a new building under construction near the Jewel-Osco grocery store at 220 W. Peace Road in Sycamore.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said McDonald’s approached the city about the new restaurant in 2024, although the land already was commercially zoned and held by a private property owner.

Hall said he believes a nationally recognized brand opening in Sycamore reflects market confidence in the area.

He said one business’ investment in the community could spur others to look at Sycamore.

“As a city, our goal is to promote a balanced mix of development that meets the needs of residents and contributes to long-term economic stability,” Hall said in an email. “We’re always working to attract a variety of businesses that bring value, whether retail, dining, professional services or employment opportunities.”

Hall said community development “is a collaborative process between the public sector and the private market.

“The city can guide growth through planning, zoning and infrastructure, but the actual decisions to build, buy or open are made by private entities responding to market conditions,” Hall said.