NCI ARTworks to show works of Jagitsch, Jandrey on May 9

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception for the month-long exhibition of art by award-winning artists Matt Jagitsch and Ryan Jandrey from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the NCI ARTworks Gallery at Westclox in Peru.

Jagitsch grew up in Jacksonville, Illinois, where he discovered his love of art and found himself using it as an escape into a world of fantasy and interpretation. After Jagitsch has shown live throughout northern and central Illinois as well as nationally and internationally in online exhibits. A few of his awards include 2021 Best in Show winner at the Grand Detour Arts Festival, and three consecutive years Best in Show winner of the Dixon Phidian Art Show in 2022, 2023 and 2024. He is delighted to be returning to NCIArtworks, where he had his first solo show in 2022.

Jandrey is a charcoal and graphite artist born and raised in Dixon and specializing in classical portraiture and the human form. He is drawn to black and white mediums like charcoal and graphite for their simplicity and potential to convey the contrast between light and shadow in a visually striking way. Jandrey accepts commission work.

The work of both talented artists will be available throughout the month of May. The opening reception is free and open to the public.

A private viewing of the exhibit can be arranged any time by emailing outreach@nciartworks.com.