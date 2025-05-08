May 08, 2025
Folk artist to play Mother’s Day show at Princeton church

Free-will donations to be accepted

By Tom Collins
Open Prairie United Church of Christ in Princeton will host a free concert by folk artist Bobby Jo Valentine at 7 p.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Open Prairie United Church of Christ in Princeton will host a free concert by folk artist Bobby Jo Valentine at 7 p.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11.

Valentine is a singer/songwriter from California who has performed festivals and conferences around the country. He has won Songwriter of the Year at the West Coast Songwriter’s Association and several other awards. His music has been featured in commercials, feature films, wedding ceremonies, and his greatest honor–YouTube videos with puppies.

Free-will donations will be accepted at the door. Refreshments will be served. Open Prairie is at 25 E. Marion St., just east of the Apollo Theater.

For more information go to openprairie.org, email mail@openprairie.org, or call the church office 815-872-5150.

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.