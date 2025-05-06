Paint the Riverside returns to St. Charles Saturday

Scarlett Gorski, 8, paints the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Walnut Avenue in St. Charles at the Paint the Riverside event hosted by the St. Charles Arts Council on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The 2025 event is Saturday, May 10. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The streets of downtown St. Charles will come alive with color and community spirit at the annual Paint the Riverside event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 10 at the intersection of Walnut and Riverside avenues. This event is sponsored by the St. Charles Arts Council.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Arts Council, this free public event invites community members of all ages to join in painting a vibrant public mural on the pavement. No registration is required, and paint and rollers will be provided on site.

Each year, the mural design changes to bring something fresh and exciting to the downtown area. This year’s artwork has been created by local graphic designer Dennis Pryber, bringing a bold new vision to this beloved community tradition. EarthPaint, known for its eco-friendly products, is supplying the paint.

In addition to mural painting, families can enjoy face painting for kids by Becky Blaine, along with free coffee and donuts to keep the creative energy flowing.

“Paint the Riverside is all about community pride, creativity, and connection,” Kathryn Hill, executive director of the St. Charles Arts Council, said in the news release. “It’s a fun and meaningful way to brighten our city and bring people together. And the weather forecast looks like we’re in luck again this year.”