Margaritas En Mayo fiesta will turn Yorkville into Margaritaville

(file photo) Several hundred community members attended last year's 'Margaritas En Mayo' fiesta in Yorkville. This year's event features three musical performance areas and a 50-foot zip line. (David Petesch)

Celebrating the vibrant cultural diversity that makes up the Yorkville community, for one evening the sounds of mariachi guitars and children batting pinatas will fill the downtown with a fiesta spirit.

The city is kicking off the summer season with its Margaritas En Mayo fiesta on Thursday, May 22. The event features family-fun activities and live music, running from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Yorkville and Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Avenue.

The annual festival is hosted by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department. Last year, several hundred people attended the event.

“This family-friendly fiesta will incorporate traditional Mexican music and performances as downtown Yorkville transforms into Yorkville’s very own ‘Margaritaville.’ Join us for an evening of Mariachi bands, dancing, margaritas, and more as we celebrate the arrival of summer,” city documents state.

For adventure seekers, this year’s festival features a massive, 50-foot infallible zip line and slide. The family activities also include pinatas, sack races, and gallitas, a type of Mexican balloon popping game.

Spread out across three musical performance areas, the event features live music from 7 to 9 p.m. The night’s performers include the Bilingual Parents Advisory Council Performance, Ballet Folklorico, Mariachi Ameca, followed by the event’s headliners, Fuze.

Stages will be set up in Riverfront Park, by Southbank Original BBQ, and behind the Law Office Pub.

Prior to their performance, the Bilingual Parents Advisory Council is hosting their Parent’s Day Picnic from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Food and drink specials will be available at several businesses throughout the downtown area during the event.

The festival is cash only, including for all purchases during the event.

For more information, including on parking details, how to sponsor the event, and information on the fiesta’s activities, visit Yorkville’s website.