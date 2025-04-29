‘Mauritius’ puts distinctive ‘stamp’ on Barrington production

Dennis (Frank Menolascino, from left), Jackie (Katherine Wettermann) and Philip (Phil Aman) interact in "Mauritius," presented by Parker Players Theater Company. (Photo provided by Kyle Flubacker)

“Mauritius” is a play I wasn’t familiar with, but I was intrigued by Parker Players Artistic Director Jennifer McHugh’s statement that playwright Theresa Rebeck is prolific and widely produced. “Mauritius” was her fifth Broadway play, premiering at the Biltmore in 2007.

“Rebeck is the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time,” according to McHugh. “Rebeck has written plays, novels, films and episodes of ‘NYPD Blue’ and the NBC show ‘Smash.’”

Parker Players’ “Mauritius” Director Kurt Naebig has more than 30 years of professional experience in theater, film, TV and radio. He says he loved the script.

“Since the first time I read it,” Naebig said. “It’s everything that I crave to see in the theater. It’s a kind of noir, heist thriller with a bit of comedy all tangled up in a family-set drama. How can you beat that?”

Naebig has cast well and keeps the play’s pacing fluid and intense. He is joined by a team clearly dedicated to high-quality theater. Scenic designer Emily Douville creates a set that’s simple and clean – from Phil’s brick-exterior stamp shop to the white couch and packing boxes of Jackie’s home. All are lit comfortably and unobtrusively by lighting designer Ray Harris.

Jack Myers’ costumes are contemporary, befitting all the characters, ranging from Sterling’s three-piece suit to Jackie’s ripped jeans and denim jacket to Dennis’ baseball jacket and jogging pants. And with the many scenes’ physical fights, fight choreographer Alison Dorneggen enlists some pretty clever moves.

“Mauritius” is a drama bordering on dark comedy. The title refers both to the island off the coast of Africa and to two stamps (“the crown jewels of philately”) issued during Queen Victoria’s reign.

Jackie (Katherine Wettermann) is a pivotal character in "Mauritius," presented by Parker Players Theater Company. (Photo provided by Kyle Flubacker)

The plot involves two estranged half-sisters, Jackie and Mary, who inherit a stamp collection on their mother’s death. The estate is in disarray. A simple stamp sale becomes dangerous as three high-stakes collectors become involved, and all because Jackie walked into Phil’s stamp shop on the advice of her friend, a comic-book store owner.

Jackie wants to sell the collection – she needs the money. Mary, at the wishes of her deceased grandfather, wants to donate all of it to a museum. Both supposedly have been left the stamp collection – Jackie from her mom, Mary from her grandfather. The stamp collection may contain rare stamps. Rare because of errors: the inverted Jenny and two Mauritius penny stamps (“two tiny slips of paper” described frequently by the characters throughout the play). The stamps may be worth anywhere from thousands to millions.

The cast of five may be small, but are vivid in their characterizations and razor-sharp dialogue. Katherine Wettermann is Jackie, playing her lead character as feisty and explosive. Her best scenes are when she takes on male characters, especially when she snaps closed Sterling’s money-laden suitcase. Wettermann’s Jackie has been abused by life.

Frank Menolascino is Dennis, previously seen in the Parker Players Theater Company production of “Glengarry Glen Ross.” He provides many of the comedic moments and humorous lines; he’s a collector who meets Jackie at Phil’s, and takes her on when Phil refuses to even look at the collection. He’s a rogue and a charmer.

Guy Sullivan is Sterling. Neat, crisp and intense, he has a hair-trigger temper that results in foul language and violent reactions. He’s Dennis’ mentor, very rich and a stamp collector, with a great Act Two monologue: “The present is the only moment that exists.”

Mary (Sara Mountjoy-Pepka, from left) speaks with Philip (Phil Aman) and Dennis (Frank Menolascino) in "Mauritius," presented by Parker Players Theater Company. (Photo provided by Kyle Flubacker)

Sara Mountjoy-Pepka is Mary, Jackie’s half-sister. Making her Parker Players debut, she plays her character nice and seemingly genteel, but she is manipulative and contradictory, with pent-up emotions that all become clear in the second act.

Phil Aman, also making his Parker Players debut, is the nondescript nerd who runs the stamp shop, but saves the day with his much-needed knowledge to resolve the situation.

Parker Players adheres to its mission of immersive theater and being a visionary and fearless team, “dedicated to delivering high-quality theater.” They strive to create art that is entertaining and riveting … always impactful. Parker Players was named for the late Marc Parker, a 1973 Barrington High School graduate .

With “Mauritius,” Jackie finds out (and I did, too) that stamp collecting is more risky than you might think! This is an active and intriguingly suspenseful play worth your attendance.

(The show is for mature audiences.)

• Regina Belt-Daniels has been writing reviews for Shaw Local News Network for more than 11 years. She has held board positions for the Raue Center For The Arts, Woodstock Opera House Advisory Commission, TownSquare Players and RCLPC Theater. Her first theatrical role was a rather bossy first-grade Mother Goose, and she since has directed, stage managed or acted in more than 40 productions.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Mauritius”

• WHERE: Parker Players Theater Company at The Barrington Theater, 540 W. Northwest Highway, Barrington

• WHEN: Through May 11

• INFORMATION: 877-672-7537, info@parkerplayerstheater.org, parkerplayerstheater.org